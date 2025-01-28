Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) makes a discovery about Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), just as Kim Tate (Claire King) grows suspicious.

Also, Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) is feeling increasingly isolated.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for 3rd - 7th February 2025.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. April Windsor's ordeal revealed as she returns home

Ross questions Marlon. ITV

Ross Barton (Michael Parr) reminds Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) of the impact he's having on his family, and encourages emotional Marlon to explain why he has a black eye.

Marlon reveals he was tricked into giving away his money, leading to his black eye, and Ross is concerned for Marlon's mental and physical state.

Ross urges Marlon to be at home with his family, but it's not clear if Marlon will take the advice and rest.

A shocked Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) is relieved when Ross relays that Marlon will take a step back.

PC Swirling brings news. ITV

But Rhona is pushed to her limit when Marlon dodges her questions about his eye and heads out to search with Ross anyway.

The couple end up in a row when Rhona asks Marlon to spend more time as a family, and Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) encourages Marlon to share his feelings with Rhona.

Then PC Swirling (Andy Moore) arrives to inform them that April has been found.

A special episode will explain April's tragic story, and Marlon and Rhona are overwhelmed and struggling when Swirling updates them about April.

What has happened to the vulnerable young woman?

2. Caleb Miligan confronts Cain Dingle – and makes his own confession

Caleb and Cain in Emmerdale. ITV

Cain denies Caleb's accusation over sleeping with Ruby, but pushes to find out where the intel came from.

Caleb awkwardly tells Cain that Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day) was the one to suggest an affair between Cain and Ruby.

Can Cain hold his nerve and convince Caleb that Anthony was lying?

And what does Caleb confess?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

3. Charity Dingle makes a discovery about Joe Tate - as Kim Tate is suspicious

Joe offers Noah the high life. ITV

A worried Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) is assured by his duplicitous half-brother Joe that the bad reviews he is secretly posting won't negatively affect him.

Joe paints an enviable picture of working in Dubai, and excited Noah is keen when Joe offers to pull some strings to get him a job there.

Kim is suspicious. ITV

Charity tries to tell Noah he can't go to Dubai, but Noah doesn't want to listen.

Meanwhile, Joe is pleased to make progress with Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) as he demonstrates his painkiller withdrawal.

But Kim has clocked on to Joe and Dawn's affair, and confronts Joe, who uses his painkiller addiction story to quell Kim's suspicions.

Charity sneaks out. ITV

Kim seemingly accepts this, and Joe and Dawn later share a heated moment which leads to passion.

They narrowly avoid being caught by Charity as they head upstairs, and she sneaks into Home Farm.

Charity grabs a nearby laptop and flees just as Kim is returning.

As Charity makes a big discovery, what has she uncovered?

4. Leyla Harding struggles with loneliness

Suzy and Leyla in Emmerdale. ITV

Leyla pitches a Valentine's raffle, but gets an unenthusiastic response.

When Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) turn down Leyla's offer of food plans, Leyla is crushed by her own sense of loneliness.

Will anyone realise how Leyla is feeling?

Leyla is said to be leaving the village this year, but just how will this happen?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.