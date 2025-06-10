Tonight (Tuesday 10th June) won't feature a regular episode of the soap, as England vs Senegal is shown on ITV1, beginning at 7pm and finishing at 10:05pm, with no slot available for Emmerdale.

But it isn't all bad news, with the soap back on screens tomorrow (11th June) at 7:30pm for its 30-minute episode. It will be followed by its one-hour episode on Thursday (12th June) and then a 30-minute episode on Friday (13th June).

Episodes will be available to watch on ITVX from 7am each day too.

April's new job brings fresh turmoil. ITV

And plenty of drama lies ahead in the village as killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) continues to try to protect himself and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), as the police investigate Nate Robinson's (Jurell Carter) murder.

Soon, all eyes are on Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) who falls under everyone's suspicion, but as tensions rise, only time will tell if she can prove them wrong.

Elsewhere, Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) seizes an opportunity while helping out Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), and Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) puts granddaughter Eve Dingle (Bella James) in serious danger, while Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) makes a shock decision about his future.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

