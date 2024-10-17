We last saw Tina way back in 1996, when she fled the village after rejecting a proposal from Frank Tate (Norman Bowler). In the years since, we've been unaware what became of Tina, but now the character has been brought back in a surprise recast.

With such a blast from the past, you may need a refresher on just who Tina is, as well as details on star Samantha Power, who has taken over the iconic role.

So read on as we delve into the history of this fiery Dingle, and take a look at where you might know actress Power from.

Who is Tina Dingle in Emmerdale and who used to play her?

Jacqueline Pirie as Tina Dingle between 1994 and 1996.

Tina first appeared in Emmerdale in December 1994, just a few months after Zak made his debut appearance in the ITV soap. She was played by Jacqueline Pirie, who would later go on to play Linda Baldwin in Coronation Street.

Tina crossed paths with Luke McAllister (Noah Huntley), and upon learning he was responsible for the death of her brother Ben Dingle (Steve Fury), she set up a long-winded revenge scheme. Tina faked a pregnancy and took a trip down the aisle, before savagely announcing that her courtship with Luke had all been a ruse to avenge Ben's death!

Tina left in 1996, when she secured a job in London, and hasn't been seen since. With Power having been cast as Tina in time for the Dingles' 30th year on-screen, she shared her appreciation for Pirie's work in the role.

"I absolutely do remember Jacqueline who played Tina. She was absolutely fantastic, I remember her character vividly! So I am very lucky to get the chance to pick up where she left off!"

Revealing more on the Tina of 2024, the actress added: "She is feisty, bolshy, selfish and she always seems to have an agenda and won’t stop at anything to get what she wants! Well, she has no filters and she will literally do anything to make sure she gets her way including her claim to the house. She is not one to be trusted! I loved it!"

What has Samantha Power starred in?

The actress is best known for appearing in Sky comedy Brassic, playing Donna, sister of Davey and Barry. Power also starred as multiple characters in BBC soap Doctors, and played Simone, the drug-addicted mother of Missy and Hayley.

Power featured in Channel 5 drama Cold Call, fronted by Sally Lindsay, where she portrayed Laura. You may also have seen her in Coronation Street, Holby City and in a recurring role as Jane in sitcom Little Britain.

What has Samantha Power said about joining Emmerdale?

In her first interview shared with RadioTimes.com by ITV, Power has shared how she felt stepping into Tina's shoes. "I was so nervous. It’s an iconic role to fill so I wanted to do it justice," she revealed.

"My husband said he had never known me to be this nervous! My first scene on my first day was at the graveside with ALL the Dingles! That’s a lot right!

"Luckily everyone was so nice and welcoming. I have to say a special shout out to Lisa Riley, the nicest human being! When I met her at the screen test I felt so safe, she couldn’t have been more giving and supportive and encouraging and that continued daily on set. I loved working with her!"

It seems that Tina's presence is only a flying visit for now, but Power added that "Tina is just fantastic to play so I would love the opportunity to come back and cause more mischief".

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

