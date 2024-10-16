Receiving her mum Helen's (Sharon Maughan) ashes in the post, a bitter Ruby dumped them in the bin, and sought refuge in the Woolpack with sister-in-law Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

As Chas spoke fondly of her late uncle Zak (Steve Halliwell), Ruby recalled her mother's vindictive behaviour. However, Chas pointed out that Helen had clearly wanted to see Ruby, as the hospital had called her before she passed away.

Chas advised Ruby to speak to the nurses who cared for her mum, and Ruby approached the nurse who had told her about Helen's death.

When Ruby asked about her mother's last words, the nurse explained that Helen had spoken about Ruby a lot, and that Ruby's husband had promised a visit from Ruby!

Reeling, Ruby returned home and fished for a confession from Caleb, who failed to come clean. But when Ruby confronted Caleb outright, he finally revealed that he had visited Helen in order to protect Ruby.

Ruby exploded, telling Caleb that he had just mansplained her own mother's death to her. She threw him out of the house, insisting that she was done with him for good - but will that really be the end of the matter?

Ruby has yet to find out that Caleb conned Helen out of £100,000 in exchange for seeing her daughter, only for Helen to pass away before she could make peace with Ruby.

When Ruby inevitably uncovers Caleb's manipulative actions, will she be out for revenge?

We can certainly see Ruby making Caleb pay, but just how will she do so?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

