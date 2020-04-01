It was a particularly satisfying move by Rhona after Kim (Claire King) had been especially vile to her in The Woolpack as she played the grieving widow. "You're the reason he's dead," spat Kim, pointing out that it was Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), Rhona's rapist ex-husband who killed him.

Foster intended the money for Rhona and son Leo's future so buying the farm off Moira and going into partnership with her looks a better prospect than her intermittent locum work at the vets - just as long as Moira keeps off the bottle and doesn't pick any more fights with Cain.

From a storyline point of view it feels like a healthy reset for both Moira and Rhona in terms of character opening up fresh challenges for them when the soap eventually resumes filming and creating stories that are not defined by any love interests in the village.

Chances are that Kim won't take it lying down but there should be plenty of mileage in this new Game of Farms scenario forged in muck and mud.

Elsewhere Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) encouraged too-easily-swayed Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) to pick a side in his battle with crooked cop DI Malone (Mark Womack).

"And it better be mine." Time to grow that spine, Will.

