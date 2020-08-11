Whilst it was a bold thing for Dawn to do, it was also a risky decision and upcoming scenes will show Malone resort to shocking methods in order to try and get her off his back for good.

Wasting little time in making Dawn realise it was a mistake to cross him, he tells her that there will be no investigation and that her claims were ignored. While she is reeling from that revelation, it soon becomes clear that he has something far worse than just bad news to deliver to her.

Knowing that she has a history with drugs, he calmly shows her a bag of heroin and a syringe. A horrified Dawn soon realises what is to come when he pulls out a gun and indicates that he will force her to inject the drugs, urging her to take enough to overdose.

With seemingly no option, all hope looks lost for Dawn until someone unexpected makes an appearance and not only saves the day but leaves Malone in a crumpled heap on the floor. Is Malone dead and if he is, who killed him?

Even if Malone is taken out of the game, there will still be a lot of fallout from his actions to come. Will still needs to hear about the affair and we cannot imagine Dawn agreeing to keep Harriet's secret - especially after these events....

Emmerdale is set to return to its full-time schedule as of next month alongside fellow ITV soap Coronation Street. Both soaps have been on a reduced episode output since lockdown began back in March and certain stories have run for longer than anticipated as a result. The show has since returned to filming and we are now seeing the new socially distanced filming techniques playing out on the screen.

