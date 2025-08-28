Emmerdale kicks off fresh John Sugden mystery in unsettling early ITVX release
Emmerdale is ramping up the suspense in Thursday 28th August 2025's episode on ITVX and ITV1. **CONTAINS SPOILERS**
There’s more mystery surrounding John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) tonight in Emmerdale, so look away now if you don't want to be spoiled.
The dangerous killer is set to return to our screens after taking a break. The character has been absent from the ITV soap in recent episodes after deciding to escape family drama for a couple of days and go on holiday with his husband, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).
But in Thursday's episode, things soon turn creepy at the cottage John and Aaron are currently staying at.
At first, the pair appear to be enjoying the peace and quiet but, when Aaron suggests they should try to buy the property from the landlord and stay there permanently, John is unsettled by the suggestion.
Things get weirder when John fakes a call to the landlord in an attempt to get Aaron to drop the topic of conversation and, it becomes very clear something odd is going on when Aaron tries to open a locked door in the cottage – and John reacts strangely.
Could John be hiding something behind the door explaining his damaged psyche? And could it be linked to Mackenzie Boyd’s shock disappearance?
As viewers will know, Mack appeared to fall victim to John last week on the ITV soap after working out that he had killed Nate Robinson.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
After connecting the dots, Mack tried to send a text to Robert alerting him to the dodgy goings-on, but John caught him in the act.
As Mack tried to get away, a chase in the woods ensued and John shot him with a bow and arrow, appearing to kill him.
- Emmerdale's John Sugden scheme sets up Robert and Aaron passion in ITVX edition
- Emmerdale must avoid these tired soap twists with John Sugden's downfall
- 7 Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron and Robert succumb to temptation and Mack finds John clue
- Emmerdale's Ryan Hawley teases Robert and Aaron "love scene" that sparks the next chapter of his storyline
- Emmerdale star on Robert's suspicions over scheming John and Nate's murder: "He's onto him"
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.