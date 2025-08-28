But in Thursday's episode, things soon turn creepy at the cottage John and Aaron are currently staying at.

At first, the pair appear to be enjoying the peace and quiet but, when Aaron suggests they should try to buy the property from the landlord and stay there permanently, John is unsettled by the suggestion.

Aaron in Emmerdale. ITV

Things get weirder when John fakes a call to the landlord in an attempt to get Aaron to drop the topic of conversation and, it becomes very clear something odd is going on when Aaron tries to open a locked door in the cottage – and John reacts strangely.

Could John be hiding something behind the door explaining his damaged psyche? And could it be linked to Mackenzie Boyd’s shock disappearance?

As viewers will know, Mack appeared to fall victim to John last week on the ITV soap after working out that he had killed Nate Robinson.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After connecting the dots, Mack tried to send a text to Robert alerting him to the dodgy goings-on, but John caught him in the act.

As Mack tried to get away, a chase in the woods ensued and John shot him with a bow and arrow, appearing to kill him.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.