John was intent on getting revenge on Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), who has never trusted John; so the killer medic released the slurry pit at Butler's Farm, contaminating the village's water in the process!

This backfired in a major way when John's young nephew, Harry Sugden, was rushed to hospital after drinking tap water, ending up with the mother of all stomach bugs.

Harry's mum Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) was worried sick at his bedside, while John continued his innocent act by stepping up to offer his support.

Victoria was worried sick for her son. ITV

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) was reeling over what everyone assumed was Mack's mistake with the slurry pit, especially as it meant that the insurance wouldn't cover it.

While Moira and Cain feared the end for the farm, Mack hid out at the Woolpack and asked for an update on both Harry and the farm.

Cain was furious at Mack, grabbing his brother-in-law and demanding that he fix what he'd done, all the while oblivious that John was the true culprit.

Aaron gave Mack a reality check about the gravity of the situation as Mack had seemed rather casual over what had happened, even with Charles (Kevin Mathurin) and Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) also falling ill from the water.

Urged to go to the hospital, Mack arrived in Harry's room to a cold reception from Vic, while John played the more understanding role.

Outside, Mack broke down, feeling wretched as John showed his support.

But will Mack ever find out that John caused this mess?

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

