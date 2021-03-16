Emmerdale: Harriet takes drastic measures as Will and Kim grow close

To say that Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) has been having a rough time in Emmerdale following the killing of DI Malone is somewhat of an understatement. She has been spiralling for months now, her career is on life support and things only got worse from there.

Advertisement

Convinced that everyone would be better off without her, Harriet has locked herself in the cellar and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is growing increasingly concerned about her mental wellbeing.

Well, Will is right to be concerned and unfortunately for him, he is about to make things worse when he has a charged encounter with Kim Tate (Claire King) and Harriet knows exactly what went on between them.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The situation unfolds when Kim turns up to see Will and he panics that she may realise where Harriet is so he decides he needs to cause a distraction. When Kim hears a noise from the cellar, Will thinks quickly and stops her from going downstairs by instead suggesting that they head upstairs.

But the situation for Harriet becomes even more unbearable as she is forced to listen to the pair in the bedroom upstairs and when Will tries to explain that he had no choice, it becomes clear that his actions may have done even more damage.

As for Kim, she is under the impression that this is just the beginning for her and Will and she suggests the two meet up at hers next time. How is Will going to get out of this situation, and will Harriet be able to sort herself out?

Elsewhere on the Dales, Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) grows suspicious of Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) following the brutal attack on Vinny (Bradley Johnson). Vinny is clearly terrified of Paul and when he discharges himself from the hospital following his dad’s advice, she grows even more concerned.

Will Liv be the one to work out what Paul is really like, and will she be able to kickstart his much-needed downfall? If she does, it seems that she may have no help from Vinny who decides that he needs to end things with her out of fear of what Paul could end up doing to her.

How long can Vinny stay quiet?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.