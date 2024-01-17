Meanwhile, Cathy helped Brenda finalise plans for Heath's final farewell; but the teen was upset when Bob ignored her in the village. Brenda paid him a visit to urge him to be there for Cathy, but Bob admitted that he was scared he might make things worse if he spent time with Cathy, as he didn't know what would come out of his mouth next.

But, taking Brenda's words on board, Bob arrived at Brenda and Eric Pollard's (Chris Chittell) house, where Cathy told him she was writing her eulogy.

The atmosphere was awkward as the family discussed music for the service the following day. But when Bob picked a certain song, Cathy rejected it, and this led Bob to point out that Cathy always made everything about her. Cathy tried to explain her reasons, but Bob was furious and stormed out.

Cathy then told Brenda and Eric that the track in question was playing in the car just before it crashed – and Heath had been singing it at the top of his lungs. Brenda struggled as she wondered just how they were going to get through the funeral; but will Bob and Cathy unite in time to say their goodbyes to Heath?

