John made his escape after ordering Caleb Miligan (William Ash) to drive him out of the country, or he would expose the whereabouts of Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) body and land Caleb's wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly) in deep trouble.

Before vanishing, John gave Caleb the details of where he had buried the body, while Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) raced to find them after being thwarted from avenging son Nate's (Jurell Carter) death.

In the aftermath of Caleb's decision, he returns home to Mill Cottage, where he's met with an incensed Cain.

Cain feels utterly betrayed by his half-brother's choice to help John, and Ruby is terrified to walk in on their discussion, as Cain's impulsive response leaves him holding all the power.

As Ruby learns what's gone on with John, she's horrified; and then Caleb explains that John has told him where Anthony is.

Of course, they can't be sure if John has been honest – and there's only one way to find out.

Whatever happens next, this is one long-running mystery that is about to be solved at last, several months after John lied about where Anthony's remains were.

But what about Cain? Is he willing to let things drop with John?

As word spreads to the remaining co-conspirators of Anthony's murder, opinion over Caleb's decision is divided.

But that's soon the least of Caleb's worries, when he's approached by someone who's become aware of what he did for John.

RadioTimes.com won't be spoiling which character confronts Caleb, but it's safe to say that he's facing a whole new set of problems as a result.

Might this person uncover why Caleb felt the need to go above and beyond for John?

You can find out how the drama unfolds on ITVX now, or at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.