While Tom was thrilled over Belle's pregnancy, Belle knew she couldn't bring a child into their family, given Tom's controlling and violent behaviour. She booked a secret termination, but was unable to convince Tom to give her the keys to the car.

Finding the key in a drawer at home, Belle orchestrated a decoy, making sure Tom saw her walking their dog, Piper, in the village.

As Tom was whisked off to a vet call-out by boss Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry), Belle was left alone – until she bumped into Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell).

Belle visited the clinic in secret. ITV

Amelia agreed to look after Piper for a few hours, and Belle furtively slipped her phone into baby Esther's buggy, now aware that Tom is tracking her every move via an app on the device.

At the clinic, Belle's scan confirmed she was 4 weeks pregnant, meaning she would be able to have a medical abortion, taking two tablets over the course of two days which would cause bleeding and cramping.

The doctor could see that Belle was emotionally distressed, and Belle admitted that her husband wasn't aware of her decision. She was offered counselling, but Belle confirmed that she was certain she couldn't go through with the pregnancy.

Driving home afterwards, Belle hid out of view in the car as Tom and Rhona walked by – but she accidentally left a parking ticket from the clinic in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Tom tracked Belle's phone to the nearby woods, oblivious to the fact that Amelia and Esther unwittingly had Belle's phone as well as Piper.

Belle joined Amelia just in time, covering the truth by claiming they had been on a walk together. Belle retrieved her phone, and avoided Tom's suspicions as they headed home together.

At the cottage, Belle locked herself in the bathroom and took the first pill, as Tom called her downstairs. Later, Tom noticed that Belle wasn't eating, and she forced a smile as he urged her to eat and continued to revel in their pregnancy.

Belle cried silently to herself, but will Tom learn that she has gone behind his back? And will any of Belle's loved ones realise that she is trapped in an abusive marriage?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.