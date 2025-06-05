The teen struggled to sit some GCSE exams this week, and told dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) that she couldn't cope after everything she's been through.

Marlon was heartbroken for April, but got some much-needed advice and support when Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) explained how she had repeated the school year after her own troubles when she was April's age.

With Marlon offering to call the school and make such arrangements, April agreed to start the year over in September.

In the meantime, April wanted a summer job, and as new owner of Take A Vow, Belle asked if she wanted a trial shift.

Soon, April found herself helping at a christening party in the Woolpack, and when Belle tried to get to grips with a new camera to film the celebrations, April recognised the make and model and offered to step in.

Unfortunately, April recognised the proud father of the little girl, and a flashback showed the moment he drunkenly suggested a friend should urinate on her as she slept in the street.

As the ITV soap continues, the man makes a speech, sounding for all the world a respectable parent.

April snaps, and as the party descends into chaos, this man's vile behaviour is about to be exposed for all to hear.

But as a showdown ensues, someone steps in to defend April.

We won't spoil how the drama unfolds, but you won't want to miss these scenes, which we can promise are suitably powerful, gripping viewing.

You can find out what happens next now on ITVX, or tune in for the hour-long episode at 7pm on ITV.

April is set for more trauma in the coming weeks, when newcomer Ray, played by Joe Absolom, sets his sights on using her for his own devices.

Absolom recently shared some hints on his storyline with RadioTimes.com.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

