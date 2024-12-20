While details of Amelia's exit were initially kept under wraps, in today's episode (Friday 20th December), Amelia (Daisy Campbell) made the decision to move in with her biological father, Daz, after needing a new start after Tom King's conviction.

Mark Jordon reprised his role in the exit episode, helping her move to Leicester with her daughter Esther.

Campbell's exit was announced back in October, and she later told RadioTimes.com she was eventually at "peace" with her departure.

Amelia Spencer. ITV

She said of filming her final scenes: "It was so sad, I was dreading those last two weeks because I hate crying in front of people if it's not for a scene. It was really, really emotional.

"[In] my second week [of filming] I felt like I had the first week to grieve and in my second week I was like, 'OK, I need to go now.'"

Campbell added: "[It was] a whirlwind of emotions. It can be kind of exhausting because one minute you're up and one minute you're down, but I feel better now, I feel at peace."

In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, Campbell admitted she had "mixed emotions" about leaving the show.

She explained: "Amelia is a character that I've always played. This is my first ever job from being seven years old, so it felt really sad, but then it was also nice to close the door and be at peace.

"It's really upsetting because it's all I've ever known, but there'll be new things and maybe new parts next year. Who knows?"

In recent episodes, Tom King's (James Chase) fate was sealed as he was found guilty of his coercive and controlling behaviour and assault after Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) gave a brave testimony of the abuse she had endured.

Amelia sat alongside Belle in court as the guilty verdict and sentencing was delivered, bringing relief for those who watched on.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.