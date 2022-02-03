Tonight's episode saw them meet with long-serving staff Chas and Marlon to break the news, setting in motion a plan to get the beloved venue back up and running after an explosion very nearly destroyed it on Christmas Day.

Charity Dingle and her son Ryan have been revealed as the new owners of Emmerdale's iconic pub The Woolpack.

Fans will be relieved to see the pub back in the hands of the Dingle family, after repeated attempts by villain Al Chapman to wrestle it from their control.

Emma Atkins, who has played Charity since 2000, said: "It’s a great dynamic having mother and son save the pub to keep The Woolpack in the family. Also, knowing I’d be reunited with Chas again, I was over the moon."

As for how the pub will change with Charity and Ryan behind the operation, viewers should expect a refreshed interior and perhaps even a new focus on drawing in a younger crowd.

"The refurb is brilliant and well thought out," continued Atkins. "They manage to maintain that country pub style, with a modern twist, using a really vibrant velvet upholstery in wonderful autumnal colours.

"The new snug area is my favourite. During the design process, Ryan rightly points out the pub is also in need of wheelchair access and suggests one section of the bar be lowered in order to cater for everyone."

James Moore, who plays Ryan on the ITV soap, revealed that his character will be focused on the behind-the-scenes running of the establishment, speculating that he would put his tech skills to use while reaching out to a new crowd.

"I think Ryan may want to modernise the Woolpack and create more of a youthful vibe to the pub," he said. "As we know he is a computer whiz and I expect he will have good ideas for promoting the pub on social media et cetera."

Moore added: "I have seen on Twitter the speculation from the fans, and I have seen some people guessing correctly! I am very much looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction.

"I am very honoured to be included in this way, and to be so involved in such a big part of Emmerdale history!"

Emmerdale continues tomorrow at 7pm on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.