EastEnders will lose its place in the BBC1 schedules this evening thanks to the FA Cup clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool. Coverage of the third-round match begins on the channel at 7.30pm, all of which means that there's no space for the usual visit to Albert Square at 8.00pm.

But EastEnders fans needn't despair - there's still the same number of episodes airing as in a regular week, with the scheduling pattern reading as follows: Tuesday (7.30pm), Thursday (7.30pm), plus a double bill on Friday (8.00 and 9.00pm).