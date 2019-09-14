Now, the character is set to make a comeback as mum Linda (Kellie Bright) becomes increasingly dependent on alcohol while she and Mick (Danny Dyer) fret about the welfare of their youngest child Ollie.

Said Hatchard of his return: "The way things are going with the Carters at the minute, it makes total sense that Lee would return, even for a short stint. I will always be loyal to the Carter Clan and the show and am very excited to be back on set with some immensely talented people whom I love dearly."

Executive producer Jon Sen added: "We are thrilled that Danny-Boy is returning to Walford to reprise the role of Lee Carter. Lee obviously left the Square under a cloud but now he returns to vanquish demons and help Mick and Linda as they struggle through their latest crisis."

Hatchard is also set to appear in the next series of BBC1 army drama Our Girl, where he will be playing the role of Private Rhett ‘Cheese’ Charlton alongside star Michelle Keegan.

