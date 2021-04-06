6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nancy returns and will Kush betray Phil?

After five years away, Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) makes a welcome return to Albert Square, but why is she back?

Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) has some big decisions to make about the future ahead of his upcoming court case, and Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) finds herself in a dangerous situation with a disgruntled customer.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 12th – 16th April 2021.

What brings Nancy home?

The Carter nest was looking decidedly empty, but the clan’s numbers are boosted by the return of an old offspring and the embracing of a new one. It’s early days in their tentative father/daughter dynamic, but Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is still mortified to have missed Frankie Lewis’s (Rose Ayling-Ellis) birthday so he makes a fuss of her with a belated party in the pub.

Finally announcing in public to all the punters he is the girl’s biological father, Mick makes Frankie feel a proper part of the family. Arriving unannounced mid-celebration is Nancy, Mick’s other daughter who hasn’t been home since 2016. It’s great to see the much-missed (and criminally underused) character again, but what brings her back? Why isn’t hubby Tamwar with her? And how will she feel about meeting her long-lost sister, the product of her dad’s childhood abuse?

Will Kush double cross the Mitchells?

Kush plans a whirlwind wedding to Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), but his upcoming court case hovers uncomfortably over the couple’s future. So much so that he tells Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) he’s got cold feet about taking full responsibility for the heist in exchange for a hefty payout of hush money after he serves his sentence – not exactly the best start to married life.

Phil fumes when Kush threatens to dob the Mitchells in for a reduced stretch, and plots with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) how they can persuade him to stick to the original plan. ‘Persuade’ as in ‘threaten’? Meanwhile, Whit is only just learning of her fiance’s deal with Phil and co and isn’t happy she was kept in the dark, causing Kush to do a runner on the eve of his plea hearing. Thankfully he shows up to court, but will he betray the mighty Mitchells to get less time behind bars, and more time with his bride-to-be?

Tiffany targeted and terrorised

That dangerous idea dodgy Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) had for her and Tiffany to overcharge customers at the club and hope they’re too plastered to notice comes back to bite them. As we always knew it would. An aggrieved punter named Greg accosts Tiff in the market and demands she pay back the dosh she fleeced him for.

Shaken Tiff, with Dotty’s help, tells him to do one, but creepy Greg secretly spies on the girls playing ‘hostess’ at Ruby’s, and continuing to cream off a bit extra during the odd transaction. Returning home from a shift, Tiff freezes with terror to find Greg has broken in. He wants his money, and he’s not leaving until he gets it…

Naked Keegan goes viral

Meanwhile, Tiff’s husband Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) prepares to launch his new sandwich stall so she suggests he set up a live stream on the social media page. The ambitious entrepreneur hopes to generate some attention, and it certainly pays off as crowds soon flock to the venture.

We’d love to say it’s the quality of the food on offer that attracts the curious clientele, but there’s another draw: turns out Tiff started filming the live stream earlier than Keegs realised and he was still getting changed, so the virtual audience saw him naked… Talk about try before you buy.

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn) is still worried about Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) taking part in the medical trial for stroke survivors, and tries to get Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) to change his mind. Stubborn Patty is steadfast he wants to go ahead, despite the risks, and Isaac tells his mum to stop meddling and leave his dad to make his own decisions. The tense lunch ends on a strange note when Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) notices her boyfriend surreptitiously steal Patrick’s phone – what on earth is Issac to?

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) has been forced to hang up her tabard and is having no luck finding another job. Who wouldn’t want to hire her? Don’t answer that. When she bumps into her old boss from the laundrette he says he has a ‘proposition’ for her… They meet at Walford East where the gobby mum gives the man a mouthful, but has she got the wrong end of the stick and made her financial situation even worse?