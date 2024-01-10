But Denise's 'D' necklace was seen on the ground, presumably having loosened during a scuffle with Linda and Stacey which led to Denise falling into the hole beside Keanu!

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) panics after realising she has lost the necklace in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In the aftermath, Denise is horrified when, while spending time with husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), she realises the jewellery is not around her neck like it usually is.

Putting in a call to the other members of The Six - minus an absent Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Denise meets them at the barrel store, where she reveals her mistake.

Five of The Six gather in the Queen Vic barrel store to discuss the latest developments. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But the other women are in no mood to calm her fears, and the troubled character's behaviour concerns Jack, and Denise's daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams). The pair try to get Denise to open up, to no avail as they remain oblivious over the disturbing secret she is keeping.

As EastEnders' first look pictures show, Denise appears shaken and angry with the rest of The Six as they react to her dilemma. But will they help her retrieve her necklace, or is it lost to her forever - meaning that, if ever Keanu is unearthed, Denise will be in the firing line?

Denise (Diane Parish) rounds on the rest of The Six as the pressure gets to her. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

There's also the added problem that Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), who Denise attacked in order to save his wife Suki on Christmas Day, may well know exactly how he ended up in hospital.

Although he has claimed to have no memory of the crucial moment, Nish did seem to be holding something back as he seethed from his hospital bed.

Next week, Denise pays a visit to Nish which shocks the rest of The Six. Is Denise about to confess, or will her secrets stay buried?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.