EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox panics as lost necklace threatens The Six
Denise Fox's mistake may cost The Six everything.
Denise Fox (Diane Parish) panics in Thursday's (11th January 2024) tense episode of EastEnders, when she makes the chilling discovery that she has dropped her trademark necklace among the rubble where she helped conceal Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) body.
In recent scenes, Denise, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) were forced to bury the body in concrete, aware that work was about to begin on the burned-out shell of the café they had used as a base.
But Denise's 'D' necklace was seen on the ground, presumably having loosened during a scuffle with Linda and Stacey which led to Denise falling into the hole beside Keanu!
In the aftermath, Denise is horrified when, while spending time with husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), she realises the jewellery is not around her neck like it usually is.
Putting in a call to the other members of The Six - minus an absent Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Denise meets them at the barrel store, where she reveals her mistake.
But the other women are in no mood to calm her fears, and the troubled character's behaviour concerns Jack, and Denise's daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams). The pair try to get Denise to open up, to no avail as they remain oblivious over the disturbing secret she is keeping.
As EastEnders' first look pictures show, Denise appears shaken and angry with the rest of The Six as they react to her dilemma. But will they help her retrieve her necklace, or is it lost to her forever - meaning that, if ever Keanu is unearthed, Denise will be in the firing line?
There's also the added problem that Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), who Denise attacked in order to save his wife Suki on Christmas Day, may well know exactly how he ended up in hospital.
Although he has claimed to have no memory of the crucial moment, Nish did seem to be holding something back as he seethed from his hospital bed.
Next week, Denise pays a visit to Nish which shocks the rest of The Six. Is Denise about to confess, or will her secrets stay buried?
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
