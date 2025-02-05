Now, though, we know that 'a tragic disaster engulfs Albert Square', which sees many lives on the line.

In a live instalment airing on Thursday 20th February 2025, characters will fight to save the locals in The Vic.

What causes this explosion? We'll just have to wait for the full spoilers, but in the meantime, that's not all that has been teased.

There's also the big reveal over who attacked Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), as she uses 'dirty tricks' to unmask the guilty culprit.

Meanwhile, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) will make a heartbreaking decision, and there's a shocking return which 'changes everything'. Who could it be?

Also, Honey (Emma Barton) and Billy (Perry Fenwick) are set to wed again, and a viewer vote determines whether Denise Fox (Diane Parish) chooses ex-husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

So, at the very least, there's a lot of love in the air. Could romance also be in mind when Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) makes an admission?

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is also among the action, as the landlady hopes to help a friend.

With so much to unpack, we've rounded up the official lines from the BBC website below, so you can keep track of what happens when.

EastEnders 40th anniversary week early spoilers

Monday 17th February (30-minute episode)

Has Cindy Beale found her attacker? BBC

Billy and Honey excitedly prepare to tie the knot, Phil makes a heartbreaking decision, and Cindy uses dirty tricks to smoke out her attacker.

Tuesday 18th February (30-minute episode)

Cindy puts herself in control, Stacey makes a daring confession, and a shocking return changes everything.

Wednesday 19th February (1 hour episode)

Lives are in peril as a tragic disaster engulfs Albert Square, Linda is on a mission to help a friend in need, and Denise faces a huge decision.

Thursday 20th February (30-minute LIVE episode)

EastEnders goes live as part of the show’s 40th anniversary week.

Walford's residents fight to save their friends and neighbours inside The Vic.

Denise takes a big step.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

