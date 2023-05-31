The iconic intro to the BBC One soap is usually set during the daytime with an aerial view of the East End of London.

However, in honour of the final episode of fan-favourite Lola (Danielle Harold), as she reaches the end of her journey with a terminal brain tumour, EastEnders has done something different.

The opening title sequence for Wednesday's episode (31st May 2023) was set a night-time with a darker hue to the aerial view and visible artificial lights on to depict a city at night.

This is not the first time such a title sequence was used as one was previously utilised for the Lucy Beale murder flashback episode for the 30th anniversary in 2015 and then for the soap's 35th anniversary week in 2020.

The majority of the episode itself takes place on a blustery night in Walford as the Square braces itself for the news of Lola's passing.

Fans of the soap have already been left in tears over the episode after it was released early on BBC iPlayer.

The decision to write Lola out of the BBC One soap was not an easy one for the writers, either, as executive producer Chris Clenshaw recently explained at a press event.

"When we first came up with the idea of telling the story, we debated at great length, and it certainly wasn't a decision that we took lightly," revealed Clenshaw. "The story was so powerful and we know from previous stories such as these that when EastEnders tackles or raises awareness of an issue, the impact can be huge and we all felt that this was one of those stories that needed to be told."

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown in bed as Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown watches in EastEnders. BBC

The executive producer continued: "With the support of Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support, whose help and support has been invaluable, we as well as all the families and most importantly those actually going through what Lola is, our understanding of the issue grew and we knew just how important it was that we tell this story. And let me tell you, right from the start Danielle has thrown her heart and soul, not only into the performance but also the detailed research."

For information, help and support on matters associated with this storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

