However, it all came out when Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), who was looking into getting Lauren out of jail, found that often when drugs are smuggled through use of an unassuming party, it's usually someone close to them who was committing the real crime.

Penny Branning in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Now, it wouldn't have been little Louie, so the only other person close to Lauren when they were travelling was Penny - and Jack sussed his daughter out in seconds.

Torn up with guilt over what she'd done - especially leaving Louie without his mum - Penny decided enough was enough, and went to the police station.

Though initially the police weren't too interested in hearing her story, they changed their tune when she admitted it was her who planted the drugs.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With Jack explaining the punishment for smuggling drugs is pretty hefty, is Penny's stay in Albert Square over already?

And will Lauren finally be able to get out of jail now?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.