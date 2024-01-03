Is Penny Branning leaving EastEnders after surprise confession?
Is Penny's time on Albert Square up already?
It didn't take long for Penny Branning's (played by Kitty Castledine) lies to unravel in EastEnders.
Just a few days after watching her cousin Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) get arrested for drug smuggling, the guilty newcomer could barely hide her shame over what she was forced to do by the Parisian.
However, it all came out when Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), who was looking into getting Lauren out of jail, found that often when drugs are smuggled through use of an unassuming party, it's usually someone close to them who was committing the real crime.
Now, it wouldn't have been little Louie, so the only other person close to Lauren when they were travelling was Penny - and Jack sussed his daughter out in seconds.
Torn up with guilt over what she'd done - especially leaving Louie without his mum - Penny decided enough was enough, and went to the police station.
Though initially the police weren't too interested in hearing her story, they changed their tune when she admitted it was her who planted the drugs.
With Jack explaining the punishment for smuggling drugs is pretty hefty, is Penny's stay in Albert Square over already?
And will Lauren finally be able to get out of jail now?
EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
