What is Nancy hiding on Eastenders as she settles back into Walford life?

Fans were overjoyed at the news that a beloved member of the Carter family is returning to EastEnders. But just because Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) is back, it does not mean that things are going smoothly for her.

In need of a job, she finds that getting one is not as easy as she had hoped. She tries her luck with Sharon (Letitia Dean) at the gym but is told there is no position for her.

Zack (James Farrar) offers to put in a good word with Sharon, and Nancy hopes that will do the trick – but it soon becomes clear to those around her, especially Mick and Linda (Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright), that she is keeping something important from them.

After she has a phone call with Tamwar (Himesh Patel), the family try to get to the bottom of what is going on and are left shocked by what they find out. But that is nothing compared to the discovery that Linda makes when going through Nancy’s coat pockets.

Watching all this unfold is Frankie (Rose Ayling‑Ellis), who decides to intervene by heading off after Nancy when she leaves the house. Will Nancy reveal all, and just what is it that Linda has discovered that has left her so worried?

Meanwhile, Davood Ghadami has bowed out of EastEnders in dramatic form earlier this week.

Kush and Whitney had planned to move to Dubai, but when jealous Gray wanted our Whit all to himself, he saw red and a fight broke out with Kush.

With Whitney conveniently absent, Gray pushed poor Kush under a London Underground tube train, killing him instantly.

