Former EastEnders star James Bye has revealed he would be open to a surprise return to Albert Square following the dramatic death of Martin Fowler earlier this year.

Ad

Fans were left devastated in February when Martin was killed off during the explosion at The Queen Vic as part of the BBC soap’s 40th anniversary celebrations, bringing an end to Bye’s 11-year run on the show.

With EastEnders recently confirming the upcoming surprise returns of deceased characters Pat Butcher and Barry Evans as part of a dementia storyline involving Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), Bye revealed he would consider appearing again – if the storyline felt right.

"I think, just for the fans, I would," he told The Sun. "I know how important that character was to the fans.

“"f ever I was given the opportunity and it made sense for the plot, or if it was just a bit of fun, yeah, I would. Obviously I would always want to honour that character and the fan base it has."

James Bye as Martin Fowler in EastEnders. BBC

He added that the timing felt fitting, as he is currently starring in the stage thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story, which is touring the UK through 2026.

After addressing the possibility of a return, Bye also confirmed he would not rule out joining a rival soap in the future, saying: "If the other soaps are anything like EastEnders was, then I’d be a fool to say no."

In the aftermath of Martin’s death, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) ultimately found life in Albert Square too painful to continue. Struggling under the weight of her grief, Stacey made the heartbreaking decision to leave Walford with her family, admitting she could no longer walk past The Vic or the market without being reminded of Martin.

However, the fan-favourite character won't be gone forever, with star Turner previously confirming that she will be "coming back" to the BBC soap at a later date.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.