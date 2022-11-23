Tuesday night's episode saw Lola pledge to keep the truth of her perilous brain tumour situation a secret for as long as possible from Lexi.

In Wednesday night's episode, Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) hoped to take daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) to school despite recovering from radiotherapy for her brain tumour, but Ben insisted she save her energy, prompting him to take her. He also continued to insist on selling the Arches to pay for experimental treatment overseas for Lola.

Lexi noticed that Lola was whispering with Ben and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and to cover the truth, Lola revealed plans for a holiday to explain why they were discussing plane flights.

Later, Lexi noticed a letter from the NHS to Lola and pocketed the envelope on her way to school.

Ben later approached Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) for help with legal paperwork to sell the Arches and she agreed.

At home, Jay made Lola comfortable before heading out to work.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lola was troubled, however, when a call from Lexi’s school revealed that she didn’t show up. In the park, Lexi was seen reading the letter for Lola from the NHS and learned her mum has a brain tumour.

Lola, Ben and Jay looked for Lexi after she went missing, with Rocky (Brian Conley) and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) also finding out what happened.

A panicked Lola ran over to Lexi when she was spotted in the park by the Arches and screamed with worry at her, prompting Lexi to shout back that Lola lied about the brain tumour, revealing her upset.

The family then headed home where Lola sat Lexi down for a talk, revealing that her surgery hadn’t removed all of the tumour and that she is getting further treatment to make her better.

Isabella Brown as Lexi Pearce in EastEnders. BBC

Lexi asked Lola why she had lied and her mum revealed that she didn’t want her to worry. Lexi then said that she wants to look after her, as she is her mother and she is sick.

After Lexi asked about her treatments, Lola revealed she was having radiotherapy, chemotherapy and other medications. Lexi said she wanted to come with her to get her treatments, but Lola made it clear that she couldn’t be in there with her.

Lexi asked Lola if she was going to be bald and she laughed that she will be a bald hairdresser, but Lexi wasn't amused and Lola said that she will get some hair-thinning.

However, as Ben noted that he will help Lola pursue treatments overseas if this treatment doesn’t work, Lexi realises just how precarious the situation is.

Lexi asks Lola outright if she is dying and if she could die, with Jay and Ben saying Lola is a fighter, but Lola vows to not die. Lexi also vows to not let her go.

Discussing the emotional scenes, actress Danielle Harold spoke about how much Isabella Brown has impressed her.

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce hugging Lexi in EastEnders. BBC

Danielle said: "She’s just blown me away! Isabella is the best, I couldn’t have done it without her. The way she’s been supporting me – she’s been my little rock. She writes me little letters in the day saying things like, 'I know we’ve got some hard scenes to film today but I love you lots and we’ll get through them.'

"She is my little best friend, I love her to bits. She’s dealt with it like an adult, so maturely and she understands what we are doing and why, she’s been great."

EastEnders has revealed that they have been working closely with Hope Support Services on the scenes airing this week, to make sure that the soap is portraying a realistic experience to reflect children who have parents experiencing a terminal illness.

Lorna Russell, Safeguarding Lead at Hope Support Services, said: "It's been great to work with Danielle (Lola) and Isabella (Lexi) on this storyline – lots of families will understand how distressing it can be for children when someone they love has cancer, so we're pleased to see EastEnders focusing on how Lexi is affected by Lola's brain tumour."

More like this

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.