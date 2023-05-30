Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) shared a special moment with her grandfather Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) in tonight's emotional EastEnders (30th May), ahead of her final hours which are set to air this week.

This article contains discussion of terminal illness which some readers may find upsetting.

When a distraught Billy clashed with Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and smashed the Minute Mart window, Billy ended up accidentally hitting Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) who, as a detective, was forced to arrest him.

Back at home, Lola's husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Billy's wife Honey (Emma Barton) were told that now was the time for Lola's loved ones to start saying goodbye, and Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) each paid visits to Lola.

Sonia read a prayer, while Denise vowed to Lola that she would be another auntie to her daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown in a bed with Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown watching over her in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In the Square, Honey desperately tried to secure Billy's release so he wouldn't miss seeing Lola for the last time. Phil (Steve McFadden) accompanied Honey as she tried to appeal to Nish's better nature to withdraw his statement - but Nish had no such compassion and turned them away.

Honey poured cold coffee over Nish - but later, she approached his wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and privately ordered her to talk Nish round, or Honey would tell all about Suki's previous attempt to kiss her last year. Telling a baffled Phil that everything was sorted, Honey revealed she had taken a leaf out of his book to help Billy.

After Jay gently told Lexi that Lola was now close to death, Honey arrived with Billy, who sobbed as he told his beloved granddaughter just how much he loved her.

Although Lola had been barely conscious all day, she recognised Billy's presence and managed a reply: "Pops - I love you too."

Meanwhile, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and mother-in-law Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) searched the flat and The Arches for clues as to exactly where Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) had gone.

When Ben suddenly called Callum after days of silence, he excitedly revealed that he could get Lola on a medical trial.

Callum couldn't bear to explain that Lola had just hours left to live, and Ben signed off to catch a plane home. While they hoped that Ben would make it back in time to see Lola, Jay remained by his wife's side and pleaded with her not to leave him just yet in heartbreaking scenes.

Sadly, Lola will pass away on Wednesday 31st May in some of EastEnders' most devastating scenes yet.

For information, help and support on matters associated with this storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

