Terminally ill Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) returned home for end of life care in tonight's EastEnders (Monday 22nd May), as her husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) struggled with the emotions of what lay ahead.

This article contains discussion of brain tumours and terminal illness which some readers may find upsetting.

After a magical day at the seaside together, Lola was seen in hospital recovering from their time in Margate. Jay then revealed to Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) that Lola was coming home that day. While Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) busied herself getting everything ready, Ben did not agree that this was the right thing to do, believing that Lola should stay put in case she needs treatment for her brain tumour.

Jay insisted that it was now all about end of life care for Lola, but Ben was determined that she could keep going to see their daughter Lexi's (Isabella Brown) secondary school visit and beyond. When Lola arrived back in the Square, Jay lifted her into his arms and carried her into their home, which had been prepared with all the medical equipment needed.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Before Lola and Jay could tell Lexi about the latest developments themselves, Ben spoke to the youngster, who was left devastated once more as she realised that Lola would not live long enough to see the things she'd promised.

Jay was furious to walk in on this, as Ben went on to vow that he would make sure Lola stuck around. Taking a moment alone outside, Jay was joined by Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) who handed him a phone number for Reverend Irene Mills and told Jay that talking to her had really helped her, and so could help Lola.

At home, Lola asked Jay to go and buy Lexi some sweets and Jay agreed, but was soon seen looking at the phone number acquired earlier. Will he reach out for support?

For information, help and support on matters associated with this storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.