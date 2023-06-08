Viewers watched as Mick was torn away from soulmate Linda at Christmas as his pregnant wife Janine revealed her true colours once more. Mick has since been declared dead, while Janine was sentenced to five years in prison while awaiting the birth of their baby.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was left upset in tonight's EastEnders (8th June), when news reached her that Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) had given birth to Mick's (Danny Dyer) son in prison.

Tonight, Linda's focus was initially on George Knight (Colin Salmon), her mum Elaine Peacock's (Harriet Thorpe) new fiancée. George caught Linda as she was trying to dig for dirt via his secret safe - but just as he was confronting her, Elaine appeared with a shattering revelation.

"A bloke called Ricky called. It's Janine - she's given birth. A boy."

"Mick's son," Linda uttered, completely caught off guard. Rather than aggravate the situation, George went on kitchen duty to make some sweet tea; although Elaine appeared to have forgotten that her daughter was a recovering alcoholic when she tried to get her to drink something "stronger".

As Linda was saddened at the thought of Mick's baby boy starting his life behind bars, Elaine pointed out that from what she had heard, Janine was capable of working the system and gaining her freedom quickly - though we wouldn't say this was a positive for poor L!

When Elaine suggested that George was a good man to have around to help look after her, Linda scoffed, saying that the last time someone invaded her home they had "torn her life to pieces." She wasn't impressed to find that George had commandeered the kitchen for dinner, but was forced to keep smiling when he asked for a truce in front of her young children Ollie and Annie.

Colin Salmon as George Knight and Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock in EastEnders.

But once left alone with George, Linda was back on form as she demanded to see what was in his safe. George urged her to stop seeing him as an enemy, but decided to show her what he was keeping hidden - old letters from his estranged wife Rose, who had left him and his daughters.

Describing Rose as a fiery woman whose disappearance was totally out of character, George invited Linda to read the letters, but she understood that they were private. He explained that he didn't want Elaine to see them, as he didn't want the past to ruin their future. Linda apologised, and told Elaine that she would accept having her and George around after all.

But George was soon seen alone, staring at a ring on his finger and breathing heavily. Taking the jewellery off, an inscription could be seen: 'Always Rose.'

"I'm sorry," uttered George. But what's on his mind? Is he still harbouring feelings for his ex, or does he have something more sinister to be sorry for?

