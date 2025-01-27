EastEnders' Lacey Turner reveals nerves for first ever Stacey Slater scene with Jessie Wallace in new podcast
Turner is hosting new podcast We Started Here.
Other than a short break between 2010 and 2014, Lacey Turner has been starring in EastEnders as Stacey Slater since 2004, but she has now revealed her nerves at filming her first ever scene.
In an exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com from Turner's new podcast We Started Here, which will be available on all podcast platforms from Tuesday 28th January, she speaks with her first guest, EastEnders' own Jessie Wallace.
Speaking about coming into the soap at the age of 16 in 2004, Turner says that the first scene had to do, in which she eats a cheese sandwich, was "dreadful", as she was "too scared to tell anyone that I didn't like cheese".
"I had a monologue, and in the kitchen is Mo," she explains. "All these people I've been watching, because on my little market stall that I used to work on, I used to see you drive in and out all the time, all of you."
Wallace remarks that's it's "so nerve-wracking", to which Turner says: "It's so scary, and I had to make the sandwich and say the speech and then eat the sandwich at the end. And I just thought, 'Oh God.'"
You can watch the clip at the top of this article now.
We Started Here, which is commissioned by BBC Studios Drama Productions and produced by BBC Studios Drama Productions and Colour It In Studios, will celebrate famous TV and film icons as they track their stories back to their beginnings in various soaps.
Read more:
- EastEnders spoilers tease Sonia Fowler's suspicions over killer Reiss Colwell after Bianca Jackson confession
- EastEnders airs update on absent major character in early BBC iPlayer release
When the podcast was first announced, Turner said in a statement: "EastEnders holds a very special place in my heart, it was my very first acting job, and although I have been fortunate enough to explore other roles, for me nothing compares to working on a soap.
"With this podcast I get the opportunity to talk to some incredibly talented people in the industry that also started their career on a soap, including writers, actors and many more, and I get to explore how soaps launched their careers and where they are now, which is very exciting."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
EastEnders is currently in the lead-up to its 40th anniversary this year, which will be marked by a special live episode – in which viewers can choose the outcome – the return of Grant Mitchell star Ross Kemp and a one-off documentary.
We Started Here will be available on all podcast platforms from Tuesday 28th January, while EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.