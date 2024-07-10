But first, let's recap – so far, we've seen Ian taking a phone call while rushing away from his house, telling the mystery caller to "hold on," as he had to wait until he was somewhere private.

"I told you, I call you, not you call me!" Ian continued, and his shifty behaviour has already caught the attention of everyone around him, as he initially avoided discussing youngest son Bobby's (Clay Milner Russell) upcoming 21st birthday.

Older son Peter (Thomas Law) became suspicious of Ian, but in the latest instalment, he was distracted when Bobby explained that he didn't want to celebrate his milestone birthday because, thanks to his own actions as a child, their sister Lucy (Hetti Bywater) would never turn 21.

More like this

Peter confided this to Ian, who finally made an effort to plan something for Bobby. But then Ian received a text asking "Can we meet tomorrow morning?"

To cover, Ian told Peter he wanted to rebrand Beale's Eels, and Cindy (Michelle Collins) was baffled. When the pair confronted him, Ian claimed that he actually wanted to run for local councillor again, but Peter and Cindy remained confused.

Official spoilers for next week's episodes reveal that Cindy and Peter find Ian at a mystery cottage, but with Bobby kept in the dark, he stows away to find out what's going on.

Ian later drops another bombshell on Cindy, but we'll just have to wait and see what this is, and how Ian's secrets will affect the Beales going forward.

In the meantime, join us below for a deep dive into who, or what, Ian has become embroiled with...

What is Ian Beale's secret in EastEnders? All the theories on mystery caller

Jane Beale return

Laurie Brett as Jane Beale in EastEnders. BBC

We've made no secret at RadioTimes.com that we'd love to see Jane (Laurie Brett) make a comeback. Given Bobby will be leaving Walford this year, we can't help but hope that Jane has returned and is preparing to reunite with Bobby.

Before a stint in a youth correction facility changed him for the better, Bobby committed various violent acts, including fatally striking Lucy over the head, and attacking Jane and leaving her paralysed.

Jane began a slow recovery and hasn't been seen since 2017. But her devotion to adopted son Bobby when she covered for him over Lucy's murder, and the way things ended between them on-screen, means there's unfinished business here.

It would be great to see Jane and Bobby back in each other's orbit in time to wrap up his story. Not only that, but we're still campaigning for a showdown between Jane and Lucy's mother, Cindy! And is Cindy's wallowing set to be a consequence of Ian realising that Jane is his true soulmate?

Cindy Jr. return

Mimi Keene as Cindy Williams Jr in EastEnders. BBC

The mystery person calling and texting Ian could also be Cindy Junior (Mimi Keene), as Ian became a surrogate father to her while she lived on the Square. Cindy and daughter Cindy Jr reconnected off-screen when Cindy visited her abroad, and when things were frosty between mother and daughter, Ian even contacted Cindy Jr to help the pair get onto warmer terms.

Could Cindy Jr be the character Ian is in touch with? After all, she split with Liam Butcher (James Forde, Alfie Deegan) last year and may have found herself with nowhere permanent to call home if she's moved away from Germany. Perhaps Ian has rented Cindy Jr a place to stay and he's planning to bring her and Cindy together again in a sweet gesture.

However, unlike Jane, we can't fathom exactly how Cindy Jr's presence might leave the Beales so apparently fractured next week...

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

EastEnders channels Coronation Street with an AI version of Lucy Beale

Hetti Bywater as Lucy Beale in EastEnders in 2014. BBC

Those up to date on ITV's Corrie will have watched Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) speaking to an AI version of her deceased son, Oliver. A very creepy scenario engineered by the Institute, which promotes wellness but is, let's face it, more like a cult!

With this in mind, what if Ian has been in touch with a shady character much like Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper), who has conned him out of his wealth and created an AI incarnation of his beloved Lucy?

Is Ian's contact someone who has lured him into this way of life? Please, no!

Shock diagnosis for Ian

Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

We really don't want to speak this into possible existence, but as we've pointed out many times, anything can happen in soap land. Perhaps Ian, with his dodgy heart, has learned that he has a terminal condition and next year's 40th anniversary of EastEnders could see him pass away?

Maybe the residence his family follow him to is where Ian goes for some kind of private care, and the mystery person is a care nurse or his consultant?

Despite his shifty demeanour, though, Ian seemed in quite good spirits during that phone conversation we heard. This doesn't suggest a secret terminal storyline, but it would certainly be the shock of the year and we can't quite rule it out!

Ian in secret cosmetic surgery plot

Ian tried and failed to train at the gym. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Ian's failed attempt at joining the gym, and his hurt over Cindy's kiss with her ex-husband George Knight (Colin Salmon), would Ian resort to a cosmetic procedure, thinking he needs to shape up to impress Cindy?

He still has no idea that she has enjoyed a fling with George's son Junior (Micah Balfour) - or does he? Has Ian uncovered Cindy's cheating, looked at the younger Junior and made a desperate attempt to keep her?

We highly doubt that this would be enough of a revelation to rock the foundations of the clan, but it would certainly get a good laugh out of Ian's relatives!

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.