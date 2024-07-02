Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) is acting shiftier than usual, but will son Peter (Thomas Law) find out what's going on?

Elsewhere, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) tells more fibs about his financial situation, and Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) has his sights set on Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 8th – 11th July 2024.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Stevie Mitchell's shocking confession to Billy Mitchell

Stevie and Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Billy decides to throw a surprise party for Stevie in The Queen Vic and explains to son Will (Freddie Phillips) that Stevie and his long-lost mum Val shared the same birthday and Billy doesn't know where she is.

Meanwhile, Teddy gives Stevie a card and warns him to stop lying; while Phil hears the pair chatting about keeping something from Billy and asks solicitor Ritchie Scott (Sian Webber) to do some digging.

Stevie is thrilled by Billy and Will's party efforts, and Billy gives a speech about his dad and wishes his mum well, wherever she is. Then Phil arrives to show Stevie the evidence Ritchie has found on him, leading Stevie to tell Billy, Teddy and Phil that Billy's mum is dead. Stevie shares the tragic story of Val's death, leaving Billy and Teddy reeling.

Billy is broken by the news and confides in Phil who advises him to wise up to who Stevie really is. Teddy urges Billy not to let this latest revelation rob them of their relationship, while Stevie apologises to his sons for everything he's done, then makes plans to leave Walford.

Stevie has a showdown with Phil and asks Mo Harris (Laila Morse) to do him a favour. As Phil fumes to discover that his car is missing and calls the police, Stevie asks Billy if he can say goodbye to his grandchildren. But will Stevie really exit so soon?

2. Phil Mitchell pushes everyone away

Phil is destroying every bond he has. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After the bombshell from Stevie, Billy talks to Will, who misunderstands what he's saying and ends up revealing that Phil framed Stevie for the charity money theft. Billy rages at Phil for trying to wreck his new family, and Phil is consumed by anger after Stevie's latest antics.

Phil continues to drive a wedge between himself and everyone close to him, from son-in-law Callum Highway (Tony Clay) to poor Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall), as the latter confides in parents Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) how upset he is that former stepdad Phil doesn't seem interested in him any more.

Billy and Teddy arrange a family dinner at Walford East, but they don't invite Phil until Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) asks him to join them. Teddy tries to smooth things over between the family as Phil sits in, but then Phil makes nasty comments about Stevie. Harry (Elijah Holloway) riles Phil up about his missing motor, but how will Phil react? Has he burned all his bridges?

3. Yolande Trueman steps in to help Denzel Danes

Yolande opens up for Denzel's sake. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denzel is dreading school after recent events. He receives a furious voice note from Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and has a difficult conversation with Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd). Denzel lies to dad Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) about going to school and goes to the gym instead.

However, the teen is scared when he starts experiencing pain due to his steroid use. Howie finds out from Amy that Denzel lied about going to school, and they row.

When Denzel confronts Amy, she gives him a reality check about how he's treated her. Howie struggles with Denzel, and Yolande offers to step in. But when she teams up with Amy, Denzel accuses them of talking behind his back.

Later, Levi (Mark Akintimehin) arrives to to tell Yolande that the CPS have charged Pastor Clayton with two counts of sexual assault; and Denzel walks in, assuming Levi is there because of him.

Yolande decides to tell Denzel the truth about Pastor Clayton and implores the teen to accept help. Will Denzel take stock of his life choices and appreciate Yolande's brave attempts to help him? As the week continues, Howie takes Denzel to the GP to discuss steroid withdrawal. Can the family support him?

For help and support on issues raised in Yolande's story, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

Anyone identifying with Nugget and Denzel's story can find help via WithYou, which offers support on mental health and the dependency on alcohol and drugs.

4. What is Ian Beale's secret?

Ian, Cindy and Peter Beale. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ian anxiously checks his phone and snaps at Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) when she tries to talk to him about his son Bobby Beale's (Clay Milner Russell) 21st birthday. Anna gets Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) to help sound Bobby out for ideas, but Bobby rumbles them and insists he doesn't want a fuss.

Peter tries to speak to Bobby about the occasion, but Bobby explains he's in no mood to celebrate. Peter is suspicious of Ian, who is acting oddly about Bobby's birthday and lies about where he'll be the following day.

Peter and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) try to get to the bottom of Ian's deceit, and he reveals that he's thinking of running for council again.

Ian heads off for a council meeting, but Peter is still suspicious and Cindy is not happy when Ian says he's off to a leadership course in Manchester, but she can't join him.

Peter reveals that he checked with the council, and now knows that Ian is lying. As Peter demands to know what Ian is really up to, what is the big secret?

5. Desperate Reiss Colwell lies to Sonia Fowler again

Reiss tricks Sharon. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sonia is nervous as she heads in for her embryo transfer, while Reiss takes a call saying that wife Debbie's (Jenny Meier) care home fees are three months overdue.

Reiss's stress levels are sky-high as he looks at a bill for £18,000 for Debbie's care fees. Reiss goes behind Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) back to rent the spare room to make more cash.

Sonia catches Reiss and is not happy, so Reiss opens up about his money worries. Sonia says they'll find a way, but without getting a lodger.

Reiss is soon given a lifeline when Sharon offers him work chasing her outstanding invoices, but he uses some creative accounting to line his pockets while calling in Sharon's money.

Reiss feels guilty when Sharon later pays him extra for doing the job at short notice. Reiss lies to Sonia that he has enough to pay Debbie's care fees, but what's his next move?

6. Teddy Mitchell pursues Sharon Watts

Roland Manookian as Teddy Mitchell for EastEnders. BBC

Harry accidentally knocks a drink over Sharon, so Teddy takes the opportunity to ask her out again. She elegantly turns him down, but he later turns up on her doorstep with wine and a new blouse. Will Teddy win Sharon over?

Sharon already has enough history with the Mitchell men, so will she take a chance on another one?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

