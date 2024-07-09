Elsewhere, a major storyline also kicks off for Cindy's daughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) as her drink is spiked while on a night out. The soap will also be showing a companion web video series that expands on the events of the story.

So, what else lies ahead next week on EastEnders?

These spoilers are for the episodes airing from Monday 15th July to Friday 19th July 2024.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Cindy Beale tracks down Ian and discovers his shocking secret

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) has some explaining to do. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ian Beale's mysterious behaviour continues into next week and partner Cindy is on the case!

As he prepares to leave for his supposed leadership course, Peter Beale (Thomas Law) is disapproving of his father's secret-keeping. Cindy soon grows suspicious when she finds the contents of Ian's suitcase and begins interrogating Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) about what she knows.

After Kathy gives Cindy some advice, she heads to Beale's Eels and asks Ian outright if he's having an affair behind her back and he denies this.

However, Cindy makes a further discovery on Monday that leads to asking her ex-husband George Knight to drive her to a mysterious address for answers.

Meanwhile, realising where his mother is going, Peter borrows his cousin Martin Fowler's (James Bye) van to go after Cindy and won't divulge what is going on to brother Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell).

In response, Bobby secretly stows away in the van to join Peter wherever he is going to find out the truth.

Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) stows away in a van to discover the truth. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The mystery reaches a climax as Cindy and George confront Ian at a mysterious cottage residence and soon Peter and Bobby arrive as revelations follow.

Just what has the Beale family been faced with?

The BBC are keeping the secret tightly under wraps but whatever it is it leaves Cindy with a sleepless night as she lies awake exhausted after what has happened.

As Cindy has a much-needed conversation with Ian, he soon drops another bombshell on her and she soon finds herself drowning her sorrows at the Queen Vic where Peter turns up to console his mother.

Whatever Ian is hiding, it seems it is huge for the whole family...

2. Anna Knight is spiked amid a love triangle with Bobby Beale and Freddie Slater

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight holding a glass and drink in a crowded Peggy's club in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A dark turn is taken next week amid Anna's complicated love triangle with her boyfriend Bobby and his best pal Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier).

After Anna and Freddie tease Bobby about his puppy training with Tyson, Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) invites the pair and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) for a night out at Peggy's.

As the sisters get ready for the big night out, Gina asks Anna whether Bobby is the right person for her and Anna insists that he is.

However, the big night out takes a concerning twist when the group fears that Anna has been spiked and she soon goes missing.

The next day, Anna wakes up in hospital and when she returns home, Gina implores her to report what happened to the police, but Anna is certain that she doesn't want to do it. As Gina struggles with Anna, Freddie senses something is wrong and turns up to be there for Anna.

Gina (Francesca Henry, left) supports Anna as she lies in hospital after being spiked. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following everything that has been going on with the Beale family, Bobby fears for his relationship with Anna but is left horrified when she reveals that she was spiked during his absence from his family.

Bobby tries to support Anna but makes matters worse when he puts his foot in it and Anna leaves following his remarks.

As the week concludes, Freddie does his best to support both Anna and Bobby and even persuades the former to open up about her traumatic experience with dad George.

Will this be the end of the matter or will the person who spiked Anna be brought to justice?

EastEnders is working with Stamp Out Spiking and WithYou to ensure the storyline is portrayed accurately.

The episode will air on Tuesday 16th July, and the mini-series will be available to view on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook via the QR code that displays during the episode.

3. Lauren Branning deals with money, parenting worries and Peter Beale

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa, left) is not pleased by comments from Junior Knight (Micah Balfour). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Next week proves troublesome for Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), who is dealing with mounting credit card debt and a visit from the bailiffs amid her much-wanted job interview.

Later, Lauren finds her son Louie Beale playing with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), Alfie (Shane Richie) and Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) in Albert Square. However, Lauren grows angry when Junior questions Louie's academia.

Following the clash with Junior, Lauren's cousin Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) tries to reason with her when she suggests that Junior has a point about Louie struggling with school. Lauren soon turns defensive at this.

Thankfully, Louie's great-grandmother Kathy soon manages to soften Lauren's approach and Lauren approaches Junior in The Vic to apologise.

Lauren manages to blag a trial shift at the car lot. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The pair wind up having a drink and Junior offers Lauren encouragement in her endeavours.

After this, Lauren approaches Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) about a trial shift at the car lot, which used to be run by her dad and his brothers.

As the week continues, Lauren finds her concerns about Louie's school struggles confirmed and later clashes with Kathy after she mistakenly assumes she was being insensitive about a diagnosis that Louie is given.

Lauren has another encounter with Junior and they exchange numbers when he offers to put her in contact with the family of a friend of his son Xavier who might be able to help with Louie's situation.

This conversation is witnessed by Peter, however, who delivers a sarcastic comment to Lauren. Yet, given Peter's absence due to his family issues over recent days, Lauren is not in the mood for his attitude and leaves with Louie.

Will Lauren agree to move in with Peter Beale (Thomas Law)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week comes to a close, Peter tries to show how present he is for Lauren and Louie but only serves to offend her further ahead of her trial shift with Jay.

Later, Peter heads to The Vic and makes peace with Junior. The pair have a pint before Peter heads off to collect Louie from school.

At Kathy's Cafe, Peter apologises to Lauren and asks her a big question: will she and Louie move in with him?

As Lauren asks for time to think, is she ready for a big step into the future with childhood sweetheart Peter?

4. Will George Knight put Elaine Peacock first?

Will George Knight (Colin Salmon) get his priorities in order? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

George has not had the easiest 2024 and has been caught up in various family revelations and his past with his ex-wife Cindy.

However, the one person who has stood by him through his trauma and foolishness is fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe).

Next week, in the launderette, George receives advice from Elaine's friend Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) who encourages him to show his love for Elaine.

Later, George approaches Elaine and suggests they set a date for their long-awaited wedding. Will Elaine become Mrs Knight sooner than we think?

5. Tommy Moon’s bad behaviour gets noticed

Will Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace, left) discipline her son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall, right)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's never easy being a teen growing up in Walford. Still, Tommy Moon's behaviour is beginning to get worse after mum Kat Mitchell's (Jessie Wallace) split from cheating husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Next week, George is furious when he witnesses Tommy be rude to Yolande outside of the launderette and later gives him a public telling-off in the Queen Vic.

Kat witnesses the reprimand and grounds Tommy in front of everyone before they head home. Is this the end of the story or is Tommy's bad behaviour only just beginning?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

