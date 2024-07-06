Ravi shopped Denzel to the police, who arrested Denzel. But there was another twist when Nugget revealed to grandfather Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) that he witnessed his kiss with Priya, and forced Nish to stop everyone pressuring him to talk to the police.

While Priya was horrified when Nish updated her, Nish wanted them to go public with their 'relationship'. Priya opted to go back on her word, choosing Ravi and their kids over Nish. Manipulative Nish took revenge by telling Ravi that Priya did all the chasing after him, leading Ravi to take their daughter Avani (Aaliyah James) into his care.

Priya was left devastated, but she will get her chance to try and make amends with Nugget next week. First, though, Denzel starts experiencing pains, and when he visits Nugget, Nugget warns his pal that it's dangerous to stop using steroids cold turkey.

While Denzel spirals, leading Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) to step in, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) becomes an unlikely support for Priya. Suki urges Priya not to give up on Nugget, so Priya does her best to explain herself regarding what happened with evil Nish.

But Priya accidentally blurts out that Nugget's doctors are considering putting him on dialysis. The impact is sure to be devastating for Nugget, but will he allow his worried mother to be there for him while his health remains at serious risk?

And what does the future hold for Denzel? Will the police choose to prosecute him for buying the steroids, or will the authorities realise that Denzel is not well himself, as his mental health storyline comes to a head?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 8th July.

Anyone identifying with Nugget and Denzel's story can find help via WithYou, which offers support on mental health and the dependency on alcohol and drugs.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.