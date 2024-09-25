Nish has now chosen to leave his empire to grandchildren Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).

Suki's efforts to let Nish die without intervention were down to his attempt to murder their son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota), and Nish's vow to destroy Suki after discovering the pair's scheme to take back all the businesses.

Suki is furious with Nish. BBC

As the BBC soap continues, new pictures show the Panesars in the midst of the latest showdown, as Suki storms into Nish's hospital room.

It's not long before Suki unleashes her anger at Nish for signing over the family assets to Nugget and Avani, but how will Nish react?

Avani is upset. BBC

Avani looks rather distressed, and is clearly unimpressed with Suki - while Nugget also looks shocked over Suki's words.

With Nish's son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), as well as Nugget and Avani's mother Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), also present for the row, how will they handle the situation?

Nugget in EastEnders. BBC

Ravi has been loyal to Nish since the latter revealed his terminal heart condition, while Priya knows that Nish is not to be trusted.

Little is known about the final instalment of this week's EastEnders, at least regarding the dark Panesar saga.

But RadioTimes.com has been busy speculating over just how Nish will exit, with a range of theories for you to consider while we wait.

EastEnders airs these scenes on Thursday 26th September 2024 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

