EastEnders villain left for dead in chilling early iPlayer release
Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode, airing 24th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
It was a huge night of reckoning for the Panesar family on EastEnders (24th September 2024).
Following yesterday's terrifying cliffhanger which saw Nish (played by Navin Chowdhry) kidnap Vinny (Shiv Jalota) after he discovered all about his plan with Suki (Balvinder Sopal) to take over the Panesar empire, Nish was a man after revenge.
The penny dropped in chilling fashion for Vinny when he saw his murderous dad pop up in the rear view mirror of the taxi he thought was taking him to safety.
Vinny couldn't have been further from safety when Nish started to tell his son that he knew everything before he violently snapped and hit him over the head with a coffee press.
Poor Vinny was left bleeding out, but Nish wasn't finished with him yet, torturing him with a knife like was about to stab him.
Meanwhile, Suki quickly worked out something was wrong after chatting with Kat (Jessie Wallace) and begged Ravi (Aaron Thiara) to help find their naive relative.
Back in the kitchen, menacing Nish taunted Vinny and just as he was about to launch to actually stab him, Ravi and Suki arrived to end it.
Suki was convinced the proceedings were all over, but Ravi insisted it wasn't, and Suki needed to have a sit down chat with Nish to end it once and for all.
In a tense scene, Suki apologised for her part in the bitter feud, but Nish couldn't offer the same grace, instead positively licking his lips at the thought of causing his ex wife as much pain as possible.
A blazing row continued and as Suki left the room, Nish was left screaming at her – before it turned into screams of pain when his heart condition took over.
When Suki returned, Nish was lying on the floor, breathing terribly.
She thought about calling for help for him, until the penny dropped.
"This will never stop. You said it, Nish. This will never end," she said.
At that, she sat down with her phone firmly away, sipping on a whiskey as Nish's breathing became more laboured.
Is this really the end of Nish Panesar?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
