Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) left Walford once more in the latest instalment of EastEnders – but not before finally stepping up for those he had let down.

After learning that oldest friend Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) had been diagnosed with young onset dementia, Grant found solace with ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

After sleeping together, Sharon told a disappointed Grant that their passion was a mistake; though she was more worried about his brother Phil (Steve McFadden) finding out than her partner Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian)!

Meanwhile, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) spiralled after a call from the coroner revealed that villainous Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) body was being released.

Horrified and wanting nothing to do with the murderer who held her captive for months, Bianca tried to find pal Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) at the cab office in the laundrette.

There, Grant found her while trying to book a taxi, and as he helped B through a panic attack, there was a tentative truce between the pair for the first time in decades as he gently suggested Bianca may have (PTSD) Post-traumatic stress disorder.

Grant admitted that he still thought about late wife Tiffany (Martine McCutcheon), and ended up telling Bianca that he had just had a fling with Sharon.

As Bianca encouraged him to do some good, they parted on good terms, and Grant then went on something of an apology tour.

Making amends with Nigel for his selfishness, Grant invited him to Portugal, also intending to build bridges with daughter Courtney.

But first, Grant visited Phil at the mental health unit, where he was getting treatment for depression and suicidal thoughts.

Phil admitted that he had always loved Sharon, so Grant kept his mouth shut about recent events.

Grant reminded Phil of his strength and vowed to be better, insisting that he would be calling Phil more regularly.

"If you must," replied Phil, telling Grant to "be good".

Phil and Grant shared a heartwarming hug, before Grant headed off to wait for Nigel outside the tube station.

Grant and Sharon shared an emotional goodbye, with Grant explaining that he wanted to wait until son Mark Fowler Junior was ready to speak to him before reaching out.

Sharon promised to look out for Phil, while Nigel explained he was staying put.

Nigel and Grant had a heartfelt chat as Nigel hoped he would be able to remember the moment, and as Grant urged him never to forget that they were best friends, Grant made his departure.

Will Grant be back one day to annoy/check in on Phil? Let's hope we've not seen the last of him!

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

