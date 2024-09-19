When Bobby discovered his girlfriend Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) kissing his best friend Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), and learned that she was terminating her pregnancy with Bobby's baby, he was broken.

Anna's scheming mum Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) used this as an opportunity to get rid of Bobby, who then told dad Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) that he was planning to ask his adoptive mum Jane Beale (Laurie Brett) to move in with her in the Cotswolds.

Ian and his mum Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) were desperate for Bobby to stay, while Cindy tried to block Anna from winning Bobby back.

Ian visited the Slater house, giving Freddie a piece of his mind and ordering him to get out of Walford, while Kathy pleaded with Bobby to stick around.

Ian caused a scene in the Vic.

At The Queen Vic, Ian confronted Anna, but he became upset, admitting he couldn't cope with losing another child after Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater) and adoptive son Steven Beale (Aaron Sidwell).

When Cindy explained she knew how he felt, Ian dismissed this, reminding her that she never knew Lucy or Steven. Cindy later confirmed that she had never truly accepted Bobby because of him killing Lucy.

Anna promised to stay away from Bobby, and Ian believed he had resolved the issue. But then elder son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) revealed that Bobby was heading to the cemetery.

Ian and Cindy arrived at Lucy's grave, where Bobby was visiting, and Cindy unleashed her anger at the young man, attacking him until Bobby found his strength and told her that she was living with her guilt over Lucy.

With that, Bobby explained that he had to get away to finally overcome what he did to Lucy - so Jane was on her way to pick him up. When Ian told Bobby that Lucy would want Bobby to move on, Cindy tearfully agreed.

Saying his goodbyes to Kathy, Peter and Ian, Bobby was approached by Freddie and Anna - but he told the pair that any bond they'd had was over.

Jane Beale (Laurie Brett, left) returned to take care of Bobby as he departed the Square. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Jane looked out onto the Square and shared a brief, passive-aggressive exchange with Cindy.

As Ian asked her to "look after our special boy", Jane replied: "Don't I always?"

Ian shared one last hug with Bobby, uttering the words of his late grandmother Lou Beale (Anna Wing): "Keep your pecker up!"

Bobby was then driven away by Jane, ready to start a new life away from the ghosts of his past.

It was a delight to see Jane again, but this sadly marked Milner Russell's final scenes as Bobby after five years.

With captivating performances from the actor, as well as Collins and Woodyatt, Bobby was given a suitably fitting exit. But how will Ian and Cindy move on in the wake of this departure?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.