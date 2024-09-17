With Anna pregnant with Bobby's baby, she received a call confirming her appointment with the clinic to discuss what she wanted to do next.

Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) checked in on her sister, but Anna insisted on going to the clinic alone. On her way out, Bobby tried to arrange a date with her, but a jittery Anna dismissed him and Bobby questioned whether he had done something wrong.

Freddie approached Anna, urging her not to shut Bobby out; but Anna became emotional and explained she could only listen to herself right now.

At the clinic, the nurse was reassuring, and Anna revealed that although she seemed hesitant, she was certain that she wanted to have a termination.

After a scan, it was confirmed that Anna could have a medical abortion, and the nurse gave her the pills required as she struggled to remain composed.

Meanwhile, Bobby was left reeling when the extended Beale clan theorised that Anna was pregnant. Dad Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) came through with some wise advice for a panicking Bobby, encouraging him to speak to Anna and offer support.

At the clinic, Anna was relieved to find Freddie waiting for her, and she admitted that she had needed someone with her after all.

Back at The Queen Vic, Anna took the first pill, and Freddie tried again to persuade her to talk to Bobby. But with Anna upset after her difficult day, Freddie comforted her and the pair ended up kissing – just as Bobby arrived! How will Anna handle the fallout?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

