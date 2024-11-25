The BBC One soap has been gearing up for the wedding of the Queen Vic’s leading couple for some time now but as ever, there remains a key issue: trust.

Following on from George’s kisses with ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) earlier this year, last week, Elaine was faced with her past when she was reunited with her late husband’s gay lover, drag queen Drew Peacock (Paul Clayton).

Forced to reveal that her previous marriage had been a lie to her daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and her grandson Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), it’s clear that Elaine was keen to protect herself and sought a prenuptial agreement – to no avail.

While she agreed to trust George and marry him without the agreement, Elaine overheard a conversation between Cindy and George’s son Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) and believed they were bad-mouthing George and Elaine’s relationship – when unbeknownst to her the pair were discussing Cindy’s upcoming nuptials to Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) amid her affair with Junior!

Following this, after taking inspiration from friend Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) once using Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) to try and honeytrap Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker), Elaine approached love rival Cindy to do the same.

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) agreed to take part in the honey trap plan. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On Monday’s episode, the Knights and Carters prepared for Elaine and George’s big day and readied the Vic for the celebrations.

However, Elaine approached Cindy again to go through with the plan, noting she owed her. Cindy eventually agreed to try and seduce George.

Yet, while Cindy plotted to spend time alone with George, Elaine had a conversation with Denise Fox (Diane Parish) about her divorce from Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and she felt inspired to trust George and their romance.

Elaine called Cindy to call off the honey trap plan but did not get any answer from Cindy as she was at Junior’s, seeing through the plan with George.

Yet, when Cindy finally lunged for a kiss with her ex-husband after reminiscing about their old life together, George rejected Cindy once again – showing that Elaine is the one he wants to be with.

George Knight (Colin Salmon, left) ultimately made his feelings for Elaine clear. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Feeling hurt and humiliated, Cindy reclaimed some of her lost power and revealed to George that Elaine had set this seduction up as a honeytrap to test him – confirming to George that his fiancée doesn’t trust him.

Horrified by the revelation, George returned to the Queen Vic with Cindy following behind him and confronted Elaine.

George accused Elaine of lying and revealed his hurt at her for being dishonest. Elaine highlighted how she forgave George for his secrets and past betrayal with Cindy and begged him to not throw their love away, revealing the depths of her feelings for him.

George professed his love for Elaine in turn, with Cindy present, but then told her that he couldn’t marry her, leaving her devastated.

With the wedding day tomorrow, will the pair ever make it down the aisle?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

