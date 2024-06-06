After their fling this week, Junior showed no shame, while Cindy regretted cheating on Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and later outed Junior for previously sleeping with Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

When Junior's father George (Colin Salmon) questioned him and urged him to come clean to wife Monique (Busayo Ige), Junior revealed he was a serial adulterer who was already on his last warning. George was horrified, and insisted that Junior was on borrowed time and had to confess the truth straight away.

Upstairs in The Queen Vic, Junior told Monique that seeing George had messed with his head, and it didn't take long for her to guess that Junior had cheated on her yet again. Monique was hurt and angry, telling her husband that she had forgiven him one too many times for the sake of their son Xavier (Chase Dean-Williams).

Getting Bianca's name from Junior, Monique confronted her; but Bianca was already feeling low and wasn't in the mood to be lectured, revealing that Junior had concealed his marital status when she asked him at the time.

Bianca added that men like Junior would never change, and Monique headed back to tell Junior that he was emotionally abusing her and she would not stand for it any longer. Monique explained that she was leaving for Dubai with Xavier, and Junior was banned from seeing their boy.

Not wanting history to repeat itself, George pleaded with Monique not to block Junior from seeing Xavier, to save the youngest Knight from having the same abandonment issues that George had left Junior with.

Monique told Junior he was lucky to have George, as she promised that Xavier could see Junior soon, and they left Walford. Junior was downhearted at the loss of his family, though he only had himself to blame.

Colin Salmon as George Knight with Micah Balfour as Junior in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Drowning his sorrows in the pub, Junior asked George if he could take him up on the offer of his investment money, and George agreed.

But as George hoped that Junior would learn from his mistakes, Junior followed Cindy outside and grinned as he told her that he was sticking around. Cindy claimed that she would not be going near Junior again.

Junior simply retorted: "We'll see," and Cindy walked away smirking to herself. So, how long will it be until she succumbs to his advances once more?

