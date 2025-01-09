EastEnders airs huge Cindy Beale update in early iPlayer edition
Spoiler warning for Thursday 9th January 2025.
A new twist has been thrown into the Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) saga in the latest edition of EastEnders, alongside a crucial update on the character's condition.
With George Knight (Colin Salmon) ruled out as Cindy's attacker, at least as far as his loved ones are concerned, his confession that he took part in another illegal fight led daughters Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry) to get rid of the proof.
But their half-brother, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), caught the pair in the act, forcing his sisters to reveal George's secret.
Peter questioned George's guilt, not convinced that he hadn't been the one to strike Cindy with a shovel on Christmas night.
But Gina pointed out that the person most humiliated by Cindy was Peter's dad, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).
Anna revealed that Ian hadn't been visiting Cindy in hospital, as Peter had believed, while Peter insisted that if Cindy named George as the culprit, and Anna and Gina were part of the cover-up, then he would disown them.
Later, Peter confronted Ian about his lack of visits, telling his dad that this made him look guilty.
Ian didn't care, but Peter insisted that he knew Ian still loved Cindy, despite all she had done to him, and therefore didn't think his dad was the attacker.
Ian agreed that yes, he did still love her.
Left alone, Ian took a call from Cindy's doctor, informing him that Cindy had been brought out of her induced coma.
Tasked with telling her relatives of the development, Ian's face soon dropped.
In her hospital bed, Cindy regained consciousness, and soon uttered just one word: "Ian..."
Could this mean that Cindy saw Ian attack her? Or is it simply that she truly loves Ian, despite how much she keeps hurting him?
