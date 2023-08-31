Bobby was shaken to learn that Cindy was in Walford, and panicked that he would be hated by both her and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) - the object of Bobby's affections who has just found out that Lucy Beale was also her half-sister!

As the BBC soap continued with the fallout of Cindy's big comeback, news of her daughter Gina Knight's (Francesca Henry) hospitalisation reached Ian and Bobby.

Bobby was worried about Anna, and opted to join half-brother Peter (Thomas Law) and their dad at the hospital - unaware that Anna had just slept with Bobby's best mate Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier).

In an uncomfortable moment, Ian grinned as he introduced Cindy to Bobby. Although Cindy greeted Bobby politely, she waited until he had walked away to demand of Ian: "What is he doing here?"

Ian remarked that he thought Cindy would be fine with seeing Bobby, having appeared to accept that Lucy's death was an accident when Bobby was just a child. But Cindy replied, "It's just seeing him in the flesh, it just makes my blood run cold!"

Ian looked troubled by this, having apparently assumed that life would be harmonious! Cindy later shot daggers Bobby's way when it looked like Bobby had upset Anna, although this was down to Anna's own feelings of guilt.

Clay Milner Russell as Bobby Beale meeting Cindy for the first time in EastEnders. BBC

Still, when Ian threw mum Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) out of the family home, he invited both Bobby and Peter to stay with him and Cindy; as long as they were with them, not against them.

But how will Cindy feel about this offer? Will she and Bobby finally sit down and discuss the night he caused Lucy's untimely death?

