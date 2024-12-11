EastEnders Christmas 2024 trailer shows Cindy Beale secrets exposed in explosive scenes
Someone's on Santa's naughty list!
It's the most wonderful time of the year as EastEnders has dropped a thrilling teaser for its upcoming Christmas episodes.
There's set to be plenty of drama ahead as the BBC soap ramps up the excitement ahead of its festive bombshells.
In the middle of the dramatic specials is Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) who will have her saucy affair with Junior (Micah Balfour) exposed in explosive fashion.
Now, EastEnders has released a fun trailer for the Christmas episodes showing Cindy looking very concerned for the festivities indeed.
The trailer hints at a blackmail plot, with Anna opening one tiny present revealing a USB stick.
When it's played, the shocking truth about Cindy's secret is revealed.
Cast your minds back to earlier in the year when Cindy had a heart-to-heart with David Wicks (Michael French).
She unusually spilled the beans on her true feelings for George, Junior, Ian and David while in a deep discussion with her ex.
The whole thing was caught on tape thanks to Bobby and Anna who were trying to record birds, but ended up catching something a lot better!
Elsewhere this Christmas on the Square, Stacey's feelings for Martin become stronger as the situation grows more complicated.
Towards New Year, Suki and Eve prepare to get married, but what does Nish have in store for them?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
