EastEnders airs dark bombshells after car crash horror in early BBC iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for Wednesday 28th May 2025.
**Warning: Contains spoilers for today's EastEnders episode (28th May 2025), airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.**
The outcome of the shocking car crash has played out in EastEnders, with a question mark hanging over the fate of one character.
After Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) crashed into a lake, only Teddy emerged from the water.
His son Harry (Elijah Holloway) was full of remorse over his own actions, while Teddy was distraught over the missing Zack.
But Harry stopped his dad from trying to reach Zack, insisting that he must have drowned.
Billy (Perry Fenwick), Honey (Emma Barton) and Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) were also at the scene, and while Honey called the emergency services, an unwell Nigel got confused and went missing.
Teddy found Nigel in some woods, and when Honey arrived, Nigel believed she was his mother, as his dementia symptoms sadly continued to worsen.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Later, after Nigel eventually recognised her, Honey had a big change of heart when she suggested covering for Teddy and Harry by claiming that the former's car had been stolen.
But with the group accepting that Zack was most likely dead, news reached Albert Square, and it was left to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to tell Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) what had happened.
Having bonded with Zack over their sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Vicki was shocked and furious, storming over to Teddy and Nicola's (Laura Doddington) house to drop two bombshells.
In front of Barney (Lewis Bridgeman), Vicki announced that Zack, not Teddy, was his father - adding that Barney's own family had just had Zack killed!
But with no body having surfaced, is Zack really dead?
And how will Barney react to both of these shocking revelations?
Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.
Read more:
- EastEnders airs shock car plunge with two lives in peril in iPlayer release
- EastEnders' Ben Mitchell tipped for return later this year after dramatic exit in 2024
- EastEnders spoilers as Alfie Moon finally proposes to Kat Slater again - will she say yes?
- EastEnders boss says soap is exploring "uncharted territory" under new producer
- EastEnders boss teases character return, says fans won't "be disappointed"
- EastEnders' Danny Dyer recalls his favourite ever Mick Carter storyline
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.