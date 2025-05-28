After Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) crashed into a lake, only Teddy emerged from the water.

His son Harry (Elijah Holloway) was full of remorse over his own actions, while Teddy was distraught over the missing Zack.

But Harry stopped his dad from trying to reach Zack, insisting that he must have drowned.

Honey, Nigel and Billy at the scene of the crash in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Billy (Perry Fenwick), Honey (Emma Barton) and Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) were also at the scene, and while Honey called the emergency services, an unwell Nigel got confused and went missing.

Teddy found Nigel in some woods, and when Honey arrived, Nigel believed she was his mother, as his dementia symptoms sadly continued to worsen.

Later, after Nigel eventually recognised her, Honey had a big change of heart when she suggested covering for Teddy and Harry by claiming that the former's car had been stolen.

But with the group accepting that Zack was most likely dead, news reached Albert Square, and it was left to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to tell Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) what had happened.

Having bonded with Zack over their sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Vicki was shocked and furious, storming over to Teddy and Nicola's (Laura Doddington) house to drop two bombshells.

In front of Barney (Lewis Bridgeman), Vicki announced that Zack, not Teddy, was his father - adding that Barney's own family had just had Zack killed!

But with no body having surfaced, is Zack really dead?

And how will Barney react to both of these shocking revelations?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

