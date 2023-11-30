In a statement provided by Sullivan’s family and Hamilton Management, his death was confirmed: “It is with deep sadness we must tell you that actor Dean Sullivan passed away on 29th November 2023 peacefully following a short illness.”

The statement continued: "Dean is best remembered as the longest serving cast member of Channel 4’s groundbreaking Brookside, playing the role of Jimmy Corkhill, making Dean a British Soap icon.

"To millions he was and very much still is remembered as 'Jimmy', to family and friends he was 'Dino'. Dean's family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support.

"We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief."

Born in Liverpool in June 1955, Sullivan was a household name for fans of the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside, in which he played Jimmy Corkhill between 1986 and 2003. He was the longest-serving actor in the soap, which came to an end in 2003. For his role, Sullivan won two British Soap Awards, including the Outstanding Achievement Award in 2003.

Fans of the soap will fondly remember Sullivan’s performance as Jimmy. The character, who was a bit of a rogue, was involved in what is considered one of Brookside’s most famous storylines, when, in 1995, Sullivan’s Jimmy and Eddie Banks (played by Paul Broughton) discover the body of Trevor Jordache (played by Bryan Murray) underneath a patio.

So popular and beloved was his character that it was he who filled the screen upon the ending of Brookside in November 2003.

Following on from his 17-year spell as Jimmy Corkhill in Brookside, Dean Sullivan has appeared in the likes of Doctors, Crime Stories, Forward Slash/Jobs, and in short film Wings on Netflix.

In August 2023, Sullivan announced that he had been suffering from prostate cancer since 2018. He told Liverpool ECHO at the time that “the message is get in there early and get checked out if you are 50 and over”.

Tributes for Sullivan have begun pouring in, with fans of Brookside and friends of the actor offering their condolences and sharing memories.

Liverpool Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) expressing his sadness. He wrote: “Really sorry to hear of Dean Sullivan’s passing. A Brookside legend, he was also a big supporter of our Hillsborough charity single. My thoughts are with his loved ones."

Coronation Street writer Jonathan Harvey also wrote on X: “I do love a soap icon, and they didn’t come more iconic than Jimmy Corkhill. What terribly sad news. Beloved actor Dean Sullivan has passed away. My thoughts are with his many friends and family xx.”