There's a harrowing time in store for Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) next week as she loses the baby she's carrying - just weeks after she made a huge decision over the child's future. Meanwhile, Stephen Reid's (Todd Boyce) desperation leads him to put mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) in danger. Will he really go through with it?

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) considers doing business with killer Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor), while extremist Griff (Michael Condron) continues to use vulnerable teen Max Turner (Paddy Bever) to his own advantage, and Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) hopes to help lovelorn pal Sean Tully (Antony Cotton). Elsewhere, naughty Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) has been telling fibs to wife Tracy (Kate Ford). Never a good idea!

The soap schedules are facing some changes due to coverage of the World Cup - and these may be subject to further changes. An episode is currently due to air on Sunday 27th November.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 28th - 30th November 2022.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Summer has a miscarriage

Summer (Harriet Bibby) struggles after the loss of her baby. ITV

Summer and boyfriend Aaron Sandford (James Craven) tell Mike and Esther - the couple they plan to hand their baby over to - that they want to move away. Esther (Vanessa Hehir) soon suggests that Summer should move in with them, and she agrees. But when flatmate Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) tells Summer that Aaron's dad Eric has been drinking again, the couple head out to confront Eric. Summer, who is now in pain, reveals that she is bleeding - and she's devastated to learn that she has suffered a miscarriage.

Summer and Aaron return home to find Eric drunk and bleeding, and he becomes aggressive with Aaron. Aaron takes his dad to A&E, while Summer receives a text from Esther, who is excited at the prospect of her moving in. Will Summer reveal what's happened? Later in the week, while working, Summer doubles over in pain, and Carla (Alison King) and Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) send her home, where a concerned Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) checks on her.

As Esther and Mike (Tom Lorcan) tell Summer and Aaron that they've redecorated the spare room for her, Esther places her hand on Summer's stomach and an overwhelmed Summer rushes away. It seems she hasn't explained about the pregnancy yet - what will she do next?

2. Is Audrey about to be Stephen's next victim?

Stephen's (Todd Boyce) plotting takes a turn. ITV

Stephen is thrilled when he receives an email inviting him to an interview for some consultancy work, but the interview doesn't go well. He ends up taking a call from the agency, offering him a job as a fast food delivery driver. Desperate, Stephen is forced to accept it, and his first job is to deliver to Drake - the executive from his failed interview. When Drake laughs at Stephen's misfortune, he quits the delivery job. He later tells nephew Nick that sending Audrey and young Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) on a cruise might not be a good idea, as he thinks Audrey is drinking again.

Nick refuses to cancel, and Stephen visits the salon where he steals Audrey's anti-depressants from her bag. Inviting Nick and Audrey to the Rovers, Stephen secretly crushes the tablets into a powder and intends on spiking his mum's drink. Will he hurt Audrey? Meanwhile, he takes a call from ex-wife Gabrielle (Helene Maksoud) who has cancelled Stephen's car contract, so he begs the fast food company to give him his job back.

Stephen hurries off, dropping his phone, and after regaining his job he's accosted by a group of teens who steal his delivery box and demand cash. Spotting Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) nearby, Stephen tries to race off on his moped, but loses control and goes sprawling across the road. What will happen next? And will Audrey be Stephen's next victim?

3. Nick's deal with the devil?

Will Nick (Ben Price) take Harvey's (Will Mellor) offer? ITV

With Harvey's offer of a large financial sum hanging in the air, Nick is tempted as he faces huge costs for the dry rot at the Bistro. Nick tells partner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) that they need to see if Sam will let them use his inheritance from late mum Natasha. Sam insists that he wants to use the money for his university fees one day, so Nick lies to Leanne that he has spoken to Natasha's sister Melissa, who is happy to sign the paperwork and the inheritance will be in their account soon. But is all as it seems? Or has Nick done a shocking deal with Harvey after all?

4. Griff's sinister hold on Max

Griff (Michael Condron) asserts his vile agenda. ITV

Max catches Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) ripping down racist Griff's flyers, and he warns her that Griff won't be very happy to hear she's restricting his right to free speech. In his flat, Griff instructs Max to set up an online petition to put a stop to the refugee centre. Meanwhile, an undeterred Maria meets with Munir and Daryan Zahawi (Twana Omer) to discuss the centre, but they're left horrified when Griff and his entourage approach them.

Griff confronts Maria and they show her the online petition set up by Max - and she is shocked to see so many signatures backing the petition. Will her plans to support refugees be in ruins? And with Max being manipulated, can anything save him from Griff's grasp?

5. Todd plans to help Sean

Will Sean (Antony Cotton) win back Laurence (Robert Shaw Cameron)? ITV

Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) confides in Todd that his dad, Sean, won't leave him alone since he split from Laurence (Robert Shaw Cameron) and that he's getting on his nerves. So, Todd resolves to step in and help reunite Sean and Laurence, urging Sean not to give up. Sean leaves a stinking message on Laurence's voicemail, and a drunk Laurence calls in at the Rovers, telling Todd about Sean's message. Laurence admits that he really likes Sean, but when Todd helps him into a cab and mum Eileen (Sue Cleaver) passes by, what will she see?

Todd insists that he was merely helping Laurence get home safely, but Sean doesn't believe him. Laurence approaches Sean in the hope of talking things through, but when Sean accuses him of sleeping with Todd, Laurence is stunned. Hearing from Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) that Todd is telling the truth, Sean is gutted that he's blown it yet again. Is there any way back for this romance?

6. Steve is caught out

Simon Gregson as Steve McDonald in Coronation Street. ITV

Steve returns from Spain in a wheelchair and confesses to pal Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) that he might have been a tad economical with the truth over how he broke his ankle - and Tracy must never know! Meanwhile, Tim is furious to find that wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) has donated his favourite jacket to the clothes swap.

When Tim spots Steve wearing the jacket, he tells Tracy that Steve broke his ankle at a foam party where he was surrounded by gorgeous girls. Good luck getting out of this one, Steve! When Steve then finds a scratchcard in Tim's jacket and wins £250, Tim is livid and points out that the winnings and the jacket are both his. Who should Steve be more wary of - Tracy or Tim? That's an easy one, surely...

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, visit The Miscarriage Association for support and more information.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

