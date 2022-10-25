Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) can't believe it when his lovely new boyfriend Laurence (Robert Shaw Cameron) seems too good to be true - but will he make matters worse? And when the Barlow-McDonalds' roof problem goes from bad to worse, can Tracy's (Kate Ford) history come in handy in an unexpected way?

A change of heart is on the horizon in Weatherfield, as Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) makes a surprising deal over her baby, leaving the father, Aaron Sandford (James Craven), shocked. Meanwhile, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) makes a huge mistake as he and Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) are faced with a harsh reminder of the past.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from Monday 31st October - Friday 4th November.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Summer makes a huge baby decision

Summer (Harriet Bibby) isn't being honest about her situation. ITV

When Aaron reveals that his dad needs to go into rehab, but that it will cost an impossible £10k, little does he know that pregnant girlfriend Summer is meeting up with Mike (Tom Lorcan) and Esther (Vanessa Hehir) at a private hospital. She agrees to let the couple adopt her baby, and after the scan, Mike tells Summer that they will provide all the emotional and financial support she needs.

Summer tells them that she wants £10k upfront, before explaining to Aaron that not only is she still expecting their child, but she's giving the baby to Mike and Esther in exchange for the money that will fund Aaron's father's rehab. How will Aaron react?

With Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) believing she has had an abortion, Billy thinks Summer has relapsed with her bulimia when she is sick in the kitchen - but she's actually been to see Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie) about her morning sickness. Later, she and Aaron announce that they're moving into the builder's flat yard. Will Summer ever tell her family the truth?

More like this

2. Fiz and Tyrone's turmoil

The couple are troubled by the past. ITV

Tyrone shows Fiz the first extract from the John Stape book in the Gazette, and Fiz's heart sinks. She hides the paper from daughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan), and suggests to Tyrone that they call the journalist who worked on the book with Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) and set up a meeting. But could the culprit actually be closer to home?

Later in the week, Fiz and Tyrone are horrified to read the second instalment of the book, and they meet up with Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) to discuss what they can do about it. Adam is able to put a stop to any further Gazette articles, but he may not be able to stop the book being published. However, he soon explains that the couple could take out a privacy injunction against the journalist who duped Hope into giving information - yes, Hope has been manipulated! Can the family overcome this latest setback? Well, someone is about to make the situation w0rse...

3. Tyrone attacks Nick

Tyrone (Alan Halsall) lashes out at Nick (Ben Price). ITV

Things take another turn when the school phones to say that Hope has gone missing. Fiz soon finds her with pal Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) in Victoria Gardens, and Sam explains that Hope was upset about the nasty things her classmates were saying. But when Sam's dad Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) says that he no longer wants Hope spending time with Sam, Fiz is the one left upset.

Tyrone heads to see Nick and punches him as soon as Nick opens the door. Nick responds by ordering Sam to hand over his walkie talkie, as he's to have no further contact with Hope. Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) tears a strip off Tyrone for attacking Nick, and Fiz tells Ty that his behaviour may have cost their daughter her friendship with Sam. Can Tyrone put things right?

After Sam tells Hope about the violent altercation, Hope reveals that she knows all about what Tyrone did, before adding that Sam isn't the golden boy he makes out - he's still writing to evil Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor)!

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Sean's shock over new beau

Sean (Antony Cotton) snoops on Laurence's (Robert Shaw Cameron) phone. ITV

Sean, son Dylan (Liam McCheyne) and Laurence prepare for their evening out, and Sean asks Todd to take a picture of the three of them on Laurence's phone. But as Todd does so, a photo pops up on the phone that leaves Todd shocked. In the pub, Laurence catches Sean as he tries to crack the code on his mobile!

Snatching it back, Laurence storms out - and Sean is mortified. But what secret is Laurence hiding? Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) advises Sean that if he wants to win back his beau, he should make a grand gesture with flowers. After a wasted trip to Laurence's surgery, Sean returns home feeling more glum than ever. Can he fix this, or should he steer clear of Laurence?

5. Can Tracy's reputation help fix the roof drama?

The roof-related drama never ends in Weatherfield. ITV

When Arnie Scanlan (Tony Monroe) tells Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) that the roof is worse than he thought and they'll need scaffolding up the back of the house now, too, Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) rails at Tracy and Daniel over the inconvenience of their scaffolding and Portaloo.

As Amy (Elle Mulvaney) and boyfriend Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) move back in as well, Amy is put out to find that Daniel and partner Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) have taken over her old room, and she and Jacob must sleep on the blow up bed.

Tracy orders Daniel to get the loo fixed and the Portaloo taken away, but Arnie refuses to help unless they pay him cash upfront. Daniel tries to reason with him, but Adam steps in to warn Arnie that Tracy was once convicted of murder and isn't to be messed with. Will this convince him to play ball?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.