Coronation Street , EastEnders , and Emmerdale are all shifting around in the weekly television schedules as some move channels and others change days.

Football may or may not be coming home but as the World Cup 2022 kicks off, our beloved soaps are having a bit of a shake-up in the schedules.

Added to this is the aid of streaming services, with the week's episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale all uploaded as a box set on ITVX.

Meanwhile, BBC iPlayer will also see the day's episode of EastEnders uploaded at 6am for your viewing pleasure!

So, without further ado, here is all you need to know about the soap schedules amid the World Cup 2022.

Soap schedules explained amid World Cup 2022

Dominic Brunt as Paddy and Lucy Pargeter as Chas in Emmerdale. ITV

The following scheduled times and channels are for each soap at the time of writing.

Monday 21st November 2022

EastEnders - 7.30pm on BBC One (6am on BBC iPlayer)

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

Emmerdale - 7pm to 8pm on ITV1 (on ITVX now)

EastEnders - 7.30pm on BBC Two (6am on BBC iPlayer)

Coronation Street - 8pm to 9pm on ITV1 (on ITVX now)

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Emmerdale - 7pm to 8pm on ITV1 (on ITVX now)

EastEnders - 7.30pm on BBC Two (6am on BBC iPlayer)

Coronation Street - 8pm to 9pm on ITV1 (on ITVX now)

Thursday 24th November 2022

Emmerdale - 7pm to 8pm on ITV1 (on ITVX now)

EastEnders - 7.30pm on BBC Two (6am on BBC iPlayer)

Coronation Street - 8pm to 9pm on ITV1 (on ITVX now)

Friday 25th November 2022

n/a

Saturday 26th November 2022

n/a

Sunday 27th November 2022

Emmerdale - 6pm to 7pm on ITV1 (on ITVX now)

Coronation Street - 7pm to 8pm on ITV1 (on ITVX now)

