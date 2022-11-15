Speaking of murderers, Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) comes face to face with Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) for the first time since killing the boy's mum Natasha - but events take a turn when Harvey makes Sam's dad Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) an offer...

Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) takes shocking new action in the aftermath of the book drama over her biological dad, serial killer John Stape . But just how far will the youngster go?

Meanwhile, far right extremist Griff (Michael Condron) takes new steps to spread his toxic beliefs, while Ken Barlow (William Roache) has a dilemma when he catches up with yet another former flame, Martha Fraser (Stephanie Beacham)!

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) is still concealing her pregnancy from adoptive dad Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), which leads to a big decision, while things are looking up for Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell). Finally, Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) is taking his new role as guardian to granddaughter Eliza Woodrow (Savannah Kunyo) very seriously.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Hope's shocking new act

What will Hope (Isabella Flanagan) do next? ITV

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) is shocked to find that all the books he bought have now vanished from the outhouse. He and Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) confront Hope about the missing John Stape books, and she lies that she threw them in a bin. Later, she tells Sam that she's made £75 selling her dad's books. Hope joins a group chat and messages her classmates, telling them that she is planning a special tribute to John Stape.

The following day, Hope steals a hammer from Tyrone's toolbox and hides the cash she's made, as Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) shows Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) the chapter in the book detailing her daughter Rosie Webster's (Helen Flanagan) affair with John.

At school, Hope tells a couple of older girls that she'll be doing a reading from the book. Fiz is furious to find Sally reading the book and a row ensues - but later, Fiz and Ty are concerned to discover the hammer missing at home, before finding the stash of cash. When Hope hears the two girls at school calling her a nut job, she takes the hammer from her bag and heads towards them. Will she attack them?

2. Killer Harvey makes Nick an offer

Harvey (Will Mellor) makes an unexpected offer. ITV

In the prison visiting room, Sam is accompanied by Nick and facilitator Karis to see Harvey. As he questions Harvey, the latter admits that he actually intended to kill Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson). He also reveals that his mum died when he was 14, and Sam thinks this is what must have caused Harvey to go off the rails. When Sam asks awkward questions about his mum, Harvey walks out. In his cell, Harvey seems rattled, but picks up Sam's most recent letter and reads his questions.

As the week continues, Nick and Leanne's business partner Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) shows a potential buyer around the Bistro - but Leanne tries to sabotage the sale. When Harvey requests another visit from Sam, the couple take him to the prison together. Harvey hands Nick a piece of paper telling him he's got cash that Nick can use to buy the Bistro. Debbie eventually agrees to accept Nick and Leanne's original offer, and they celebrate until they hear that the place is riddled with dry rot, leading to a showdown. But when Harvey calls Nick and confirms his offer still stands, what will Nick do next?

3. Griff refuses to back down

Griff (Michael Condron) continues to spread hate. ITV

Griff announces to Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock), David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) and Ollie that Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) is planning to turn the community centre into a place for refugees - but Maria is furious to find Griff and Spider handing out leaflets claiming that refugees will be taking over the community centre at the expense of local people. Will anyone be able to stop Griff? It seems undercover cop Spider is Weatherfield's best hope, but he seems to be playing the long game...

4. Ken is torn as Martha returns

Stephanie Beacham as Martha Fraser in Coronation Street. ITV

As rehearsals continue for the local play, Nigel confides in Ken that he's going to approach an actress friend to replace Mary Taylor (Patti Clare). Ken and Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr) suggest to Mary that she tones down her performance, but she won't be deterred. Ken and Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) ask Nigel if his friend can help coach Mary instead, as she'd be so upset to lose her part.

But when Nigel introduces his actress pal, Ken is stunned to recognise his ex, Martha. Later, he admits to Wendy that he had an affair with Martha years ago, and now he must build bridges with her for the sake of the theatre company. As the week continues, though, Ken realises he's now torn between current companion Wendy and Martha! What does this mean for his future?

5. Summer plans an exit

Summer (Harriet Bibby) is determined to hide her pregnancy. ITV

Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) has to admit to factory boss Carla Barlow (Alison King) that he's been covering for Summer, and he's filed a client file in the wrong place. Carla gives the pair a warning, but it looks like things will only get more complicated for pregnant Summer. On her lunch break, she finds boyfriend Aaron Sandford (James Craven) at the flat with his dad, Eric (Craig Cheetham). Eric admits he's an alcoholic, but pledges to stay away from drinking.

When Eric questions how Aaron and Summer have raised the money for his rehab, they lie that they borrowed it from Billy. Summer tells Aaron that Billy simply can't find out about their plan to sell their baby, and the only solution is to move away until after the birth. Are Summer and Aaron set to leave?

6. Michael's new venture

Sarah (Tina O'Brien) has a proposition. ITV

When Michael shows Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) his designs for a loungewear range, Sarah makes the suggestion that they could go into business together using his designs and her marketing experience. Sarah has been hoping to branch out and be able to work for herself for a while now, and it's certainly about time Michael had some good fortune. Will he take her up on her offer? And will their plans pay off?

7. Stu worries about Eliza

Stu (Bill Fellows) wants the best for Eliza (Savannah Kunyo). ITV

Stu panics next week as he tries to ensure Eliza gets to school on time, but he's left feeling put out to discover that Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) has already made her breakfast, and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) has plaited Eliza's hair for her. Stu is soon pinning up a timetable of activities, and he insists that Eliza is not to miss out on anything after all the recent upheaval she's endured. Yasmeen begins to get concerned as she looks at the list of activities. Is Stu taking on too much?

