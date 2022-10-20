Stephanie Beacham is reprising her role as Martha Frazer 13 years after she last played the femme fatale.

There's trouble on the horizon for Ken Barlow (played by Bill Roache) as another of his former flames is returning to Coronation Street .

Fans will remember Ken almost left his beloved Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride) for the minxy Martha, but the pair remained strong in the end.

However, her return will undoubtedly throw another spanner in the works considering Ken recently found love with another ex, Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr).

Ken finds himself stunned when Martha arrives to help the Weatherfield Players with their Am Dram production, and it isn't long before his head is turned...

The lothario is once again placed in a love triangle as he struggles to ignore Martha's flirtatious nature - but where will that leave Wendy?

Speaking of her return, Beacham said: “I am delighted that Martha has returned to Weatherfield. It is an absolute joy to be working with Bill again.”

Roache added: “I was delighted when Wendy came back into Ken’s life. I love that the writers are drawing on the rich history of Ken’s life to come up with these stories.

"When I found out that Martha was also going to make a return I was thrilled, but I fear heartache may be round the corner once more for Ken now he has found himself in another love triangle.”

Martha will arrive in Weatherfield on 23rd November and it's currently unknown how long her return will last.

